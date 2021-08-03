Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These are the things that Americans take for granted, but not for the occupants of Cuba who are risking their lives to protest their poor living conditions.
“The common response from all the people that are protesting is that they want freedom because they are starving, dying from COVID and malnutrition,” said Grand Junction resident Julie Dominguez Aysse. “The people have had enough and are demanding their freedom and are willing to die to achieve it because they have nothing to lose.”
The beginning of the massive protest began July 11, and it’s been reported through many reliable sources that hundreds of residents, including priests, musicians and reporters have since gone missing. It’s been reported that Cuban activists have been imprisoned, beaten and tortured.
“The protesting has been happening on the entire island,” Aysse said. “Soon after the protesting started on July 11, internet and phone service on the island were cut off to keep the world from witnessing the cruelty and crimes that were happening.”
There was a glimmer of hope when Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel took office being the first individual to not be of the Castro lineage. But hope quickly diminished as living conditions continued to decline.
A prisoner released in late July said he was arrested and beaten because he attended a march that he said was a peaceful protest. The former prisoner said he was beaten and dragged into a car with military personnel disguised as protesters.
Aysse said her communication with family members still in Cuba has been scarce, and she has not been in direct contact with them since July 15, and she now fears the worst.
Aysse said all responses on Facebook and other sites from family members is “All is calm here and we are all fine, Kisses.” She said she believes the reply is because family members are afraid to share their plight.
The unarmed activists who have been arrested held signs “Country and Life.” “Liberty” or shouted “No More Dictatorship.”
In Cuba, citizens’ food is rationed and they are not allowed to find other ways to grow food. According to reports, the government has put a limit of six eggs per month for a family and very little rice. The Cubans wait in lines for several hours to receive the rationed food.
Aysse also said letters, monies and packages are viewed by the government. Most of the time, the government keeps 10% to 90% of the monies received, she added. The homes and hospitals for the Cuban people are in deplorable conditions.
Media outlets have said this is the largest protest in Cuba since 1959 — the armed revolt led by Castro — and now with social media, reporting reveals the true living conditions that exist.
This revolution was partly sparked by a song written by six young Cuban musicians titled Patria Y Vida, which translates to “Homeland and Life.”
It is a direct contradiction of “Homeland or Death,” spoken at the birth of the Communism takeover. Patria Y Vida tells of the plight they have faced since Communism began.
“I believe the crisis in Cuba is worse than we realize,” Grand Junction Pastor Josh McCarty said. “In fact, the situation in Cuba has been really bad for awhile (with) corrupt and controlling leaders and a struggling economy. Many Cuban citizens are seeing a window of opportunity with the Castro family finally out of office, so I am not surprised that these protests have been happening.”
He added: “I am really concerned for the reaction of the existing leaders and how violent the retaliation could get, including the suppression of the people’s voice.”
Aysse fears for her family, including her many younger cousins.
During the last of the families’ communications, her aunt was saying, “I’m in pain and have no medicine.”
“Humanitarian intervention is a means to prevent or stop a gross violation of human rights …” Aysse said. “ If NATO could do an intervention in Kosovo back in 1999 and more recently the military intervention in Libya, they could do one in Cuba. There is no excuse. The world is now a witness to these crimes and violation of human rights in Cuba and (needs to) help my people.”