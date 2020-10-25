What’s your favorite place in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area?
Scott McInnis, the area’s namesake, a former congressman and currently Mesa County commissioner:
“My favorite is Rabbit Valley.”
He likes visiting there in the fall and winter when it’s cool and there are few people, hiking on the north side of Interstate 70 or driving on the south side to a Colorado River overlook, a place he used to take his parents.
“We’d sit there for two or three hours and have a picnic lunch. I have a lot of wonderful memories with my folks there.”
Bob Silbernagel, a member of the advisory council for McInnis Canyons who this week completed his service on the board of Colorado Canyons Association:
“One of my favorite areas is a horse trail called the Jouflas horse trail that goes along the ridge overlooking the river (in the Rabbit Valley area). It’s spectacular and there’s great horseback riding out there. I really enjoy it.”
Steve Smith of Glenwood Springs, a longtime Colorado wilderness advocate:
“I’ve always been partial to the river itself. The Colorado River runs through it past Mee Canyon and some of those really picturesque side canyons. Mee Canyon is probably my favorite single place, side canyon, off of the Colorado River but there are many like that that I also enjoy.”
Sarah McCall, outgoing executive director, Colorado Canyons Association:
“Ruby-Horsethief.” She was referring to the popular floating trip on the Colorado River from Loma to Whitewater.
Chris Herrman: incoming interim director of Colorado Canyons Association:
“I like Steve’s Loop on my mountain bike because it’s always a good excuse to take a break and catch my breath and look at the river.”
Scott Braden, director, Colorado Wildlands Project, based in Grand Junction:
“Probably two things for me. One is floating Ruby-Horsethief which we just did . … We took our 18-month-old daughter. It was cottonwoods blazing yellow and magical, but windy. And also, long trail runs around Flume Canyon, up above Rattlesnake Canyon. Just really great solitude back there.”
Eric Coulter, public affairs specialist, Bureau of Land Management Colorado Southwest District:
“Rattlesnake Arches, the second-largest concentration of natural arches other than in Arches National Park.”
Collin Ewing, manager of McInnis Canyons NCA:
“My kids love Black Rocks (on the Ruby-Horsethief stretch). We do river trips on the Colorado River and we camp at the Black Rocks sites and they just think that’s the coolest place in the world.”
Katie Steele, board president, Colorado Canyons Association. “It’s got to be Devils Canyon and the old cabin when you walk way up there because invariably you always hear or see bighorn sheep.”