A surge in COVID-19 cases and the threat of increased public health restrictions may be leading to the return of grocery stockpiling habits seen during the onset of the pandemic last spring.
In March, when the impacts of COVID-19 were beginning to be felt nationwide, items like toilet paper, paper towels and disinfectants were flying off the shelves of supermarkets across the country. Now, as Mesa County deals with its greatest surge in cases to date, officials at local stores say they’re ready for an uptick in demand.
At Albertsons, which owns Safeway, stores are prepared for a shopping spree this time around.
“We have not had any supply shortages recently and are hearing most manufacturers are improving stock levels on top varieties,” Kathy Holland with Albertsons Intermountain Division communications and public relations said. The Intermountain Division includes all Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Grand Junction area, southern Idaho, Montana, western Wyoming and northern Utah.
“We do not have any purchase limits in place in our Grand Junction Safeway stores right now, however we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed for particular products if we do see a dramatic change in buying patterns,” she added.
At King Soopers and City Market, shopping restrictions have been put into place.
“To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits on certain products to two per customer, including bath tissue, paper towels and disinfecting wipes. These purchase limits apply in-store as well as to e-commerce orders,” Jessica Trowbridge, with King Soopers and City Market Corporate Affairs, said.
Retailers across the county have implemented plexiglass shields at check lanes, dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests and, in some cases, quantity limits on in-demand items. In response to COVID-19, Sam’s Club limited some products to one item per member to ensure every member has access to the products they need.
What the high-demand items are can vary from store to store but, with cases counts rising, everyday disinfectants and hand sanitizer sales have picked up, along with paper towels and toilet paper supplies.
Nationally, the Clorox Company reported earlier this month that its last quarter sales, which ended on Sept. 30, exceeded its sales from the first quarter of 2020 by 27%. In a conference call with media analysts earlier this year, the company said consumers should expect shortages on Clorox wipes and other products into 2021, according to CNN Business.
While every store is different, at the City Market on 12th Street many household cleaning items were out of stock on Thursday afternoon with a few options remaining for cleaning wipes and disinfectants. Other items, like Lysol and soaps, were low and even stain remover and laundry detergent products were hit by the spending spree. Despite the two item per customer limit for bath tissue and paper towel products, few remained left on the shelves by Thursday afternoon.
“It’s hard to know with any certainty what the holiday looks like — it’s new for all of us... We encourage shoppers to purchase only what they need to ensure that all customers have access to the products they need this holiday season,” Trowbridge added.