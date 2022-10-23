A state-of-the art new performance theater is coming to Colorado Mesa University, but not where it was originally planned.
“The project has evolved quite a bit and now we are building a stand-alone theater across the street from Hotel Maverick,” said Robin Brown, vice president of development and chief executive officer of the CMU Foundation.
CMU is working with architects on plans for the new theater south of the hotel on Kennedy Avenue, and groundbreaking is expected to take place in March.
Along with building the stand-alone, modern theater, the project calls for renovating the Moss Performing Arts Center, including Robinson Theatre, Brown said.
Earlier this year, CMU announced plans to replace Robinson Theatre, which was built more than 50 years ago and has a growing list of problems, from obsolete sound and lighting systems to code issues and an orchestra pit that floods.
Demolition of Robinson and part of Moss was initially planned for late October or early November with completion of the project by fall of 2024.
That completion time frame for the new theater hasn’t changed and neither has the project’s estimated price tag of $50–$55 million, Brown said.
In March, the Colorado Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee approved CMU’s request of $39 million for the theater replacement project.
CMU designated $5 million toward the project with another $8 million to come from its Setting the Stage capital campaign launched in June.
As the university moved forward with the original plan, it found that the cost of demolishing Robinson and rebuilding in place “just didn’t make sense,” Brown said. “Our money goes further to build a separate, stand-alone theater.”
The cost of demolition, construction and materials along with the impact of inflation all factored into the decision to adjust the project, she said.
There also were logistical problems with keeping the new theater with Moss. Parking was one of those, Brown said.
Initial plans called for the new theater to have 800 to 900 seats — Robinson has 588 seats. With a larger audience would come the need for additional patron parking.
A CMU parking garage is located about a block north of the Moss Performing Arts Center, “but even that wouldn’t have enough space to handle everybody,” said Mo LaMee, head of CMU’s theatre arts department.
There also were challenges in creating access for semitrucks or touring groups’ large vehicles to the back of the theater at Moss without blocking 12th Street, LaMee said.
“We were trying to squeeze too much into that 12th Street corner,” Brown said.
Building something entirely new on the west side of campus solved those problems; however, what the future remodel holds for Moss and Robinson is still being decided.
“Every time I tell people something, it changes,” Brown said.
“It’s definitely a moving target,” LaMee said.
Remodeling Moss to include more classroom space, remaking Robinson into a smaller venue or creating other types of academic spaces are all ideas that have been discussed, but nothing is finalized at this point, Brown said.
As plans for Moss’ future are being considered, CMU’s theater arts department is moving ahead with its 2022–23 season, which opened Thursday with the musical “Guys and Dolls” in Robinson Theatre.
“Guys and Dolls” was supposed to be the last production in Robinson — a familiar Golden Age musical with comedy and wonderful music that could be an “homage to those people who came before us and performed at CMU,” LaMee said.
However, with Robinson likely to be intact for a while longer, February’s dance concert and April’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will move back into Robinson, LaMee said.
Despite the changes to the project overall, “I hear excitement about a new theater,” LaMee said.
A good theater “elevates the experience for an audience,” LaMee said. “I don’t think audiences even know what a significant improvement it’s going to have for them.”
On the fundraising side of the project, Setting the Stage is in its “quiet phase” with more of the public fundraising campaign for $8 million set to launch later this year, Brown said.
Brown was confident CMU will be able to garner enough community financial support for Setting the Stage as well as for fully funding athletic scholarships through a $40 million endowment by 2025, an effort also announced earlier this year.
“It’s interesting that there’s some overlap, but not much overlap of these two areas,” she said.
The two projects complement each other and allow CMU to engage with a younger alumni base and with newer residents to the Grand Valley, she said.
“I think there is a lot of opportunity to invite people into the university. There is plenty of capacity for both,” Brown said.
Information about Setting the Stage can be found at coloradomesa.edu/setting-the-stage/index.html.