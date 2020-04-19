New Mesa County Jail chaplain Michael Hernandez was reluctant to accept the posting at first, but in the past few months he’s learned just how much of a spiritual impact he could have with inmates.
He visits inmates when they request a Bible. His first question when he meets an inmate is always, “can I pray for you?”
He hasn’t been turned down yet.
A former church deacon and licensed professional counselor with the state of Texas, Hernandez has nearly 30 years of spiritual leading and 20 years of professional counseling experience.
He was initially hesitant about working with a population struggling with substance abuse, domestic violence and mental health problems.
“I toured the jail, and I knew this was something that would allow me to harness my experience and education in a population often unseen and unheard and therefore forgotten,” said Hernandez, who had previously worked within the correction system facilitating individual and group counseling as a professional counselor.
Now as a jail chaplain he works with every inmate he can, using the teachings in the Bible to help in their rehabilitation.
Introductions with inmates are made when they request a Bible, and meetings with inmates can last five minutes to half an hour at times, he said.
“Some of them have endured a great deal of social and mental trauma, loss and grief and experience a great deal of hopelessness,” he said.
Sometimes a first meeting with an inmate can be difficult, but Hernandez always knows what to say first.
“I pray for their loved ones, I pray for wisdom,” he said.
While Hernandez has access to look up the charges for every inmate he meets, he never does.
“It doesn’t matter what they have done,” he said. He has a deep appreciation for people’s need for love, identity, acceptance and purpose.
Hernandez joined the Mesa County Jail Ministry, which offers Bible studies, Biblical counseling, death notifications, crisis management and more, in October. He would like to help inmates better reintegrate with the community after release.
Inmates can complete their sentence and return to the community the same way they left, or they can re-enter having had life-changing experiences from group and individual Bible studies with the Jail Ministry staff and volunteers, he said.
“The irony is that these inmates may one day be living within our neighborhoods. They may be preparing our foods. They may be sitting right next to us in church,” he said. “Our ministry is especially blessed to have the support of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. We are so fortunate that they recognize the work that we do and the difference we are making in reducing the recidivism rate within our population.”
One of the most difficult functions of his job, Hernandez said, is letting inmates know when a family member or loved one has died. Many inmates immediately realize the last memory they shared with that person was while being incarcerated.
But the proudest moments of his job come when he gets to see firsthand the difference he has made on an inmate’s life.
“I saw an inmate looking to be released and I happened to catch them in the hallway,” he said. “They just caught me and said, ‘thank you’. He said, ‘I’m going to love in a way I have never loved before.’ ”