As visitors return to western Colorado, Grand Junction’s lodging tax revenues have nearly recovered from the steep decline they experienced during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the first five months of the year, lodging tax collections are only $10,000 behind 2019’s numbers and more than $100,000 ahead of 2020, according to the city’s May tax report.
Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogerty said the recovery of the lodging tax revenue has come quicker than expected.
“I think we’re pleasantly surprised with where we’re at,” Fogerty said. “This was our goal to overcome the losses of the pandemic as soon as possible to make sure we supported the businesses in town to help them recover the losses they’ve had over the last year.”
In May the city reported that it collected about $142,000 in lodging tax, which surpassed that month in 2019 by about $9,000.
In total, the city has collected about $456,000 in lodging tax this year.
As people resume traveling, Fogerty said, they are seeing other destinations ramp up marketing to draw them in.
“People are eager to travel, but that just means our job is harder,” Fogerty said. “Destinations all over the world, but just talking domestic, are marketing heavily and they know what the landscape looks like as far as competitiveness.”
Throughout 2020, Visit Grand Junction focused on messaging that didn’t ask people to travel to Grand Junction because of the pandemic, Fogerty said, but it shared photos of the area and laid the groundwork for when people were able to travel again.
“It’s less about pent-up demand and it’s more about how we’ve shifted our messaging to get people’s attention,” Fogerty said. “Our data-based marketing strategy allows us to track this, move them through the consumer funnel. It basically creates a relationship with the consumer.”
City Manager Greg Caton said Visit Grand Junction’s work, using data and real-time conversion, led to steep growth in visitation. Then the pandemic happened.
“Because that work was so solid, the pandemic was kind of this blackout period we all want to forget, but then what has happened now that that’s over, it’s returning to that steep upward trajectory level we saw prior to the pandemic,” Caton said.
CITY SALES TAX
The city saw strong overall sales and use tax again in May, collecting $5.8 million, 27% more than it had budgeted for that month.
Through May, the city has collected $3.2 million more than it budgeted for 2021. City staff is starting the budget process for 2022.
Finance Director Jodi Welch said that process starts with input from the City Council through the strategic planning process and from city departments.
Staff will spend the summer developing a balanced budget recommendation, which the City Council then considers for adoption after a series of work sessions and public meetings.
Caton said he expects the tax revenue to continue to be strong through the rest of the year.
The city faced a decade of lean years after the 2008 recession, Caton said, which left the city with a backlog of projects it could address with some of the fund balance money.
“I would anticipate if this level continues that we have opportunities for Council to consider as capital expenditures in 2022,” Caton said.
“Our fund balance has increased to a level that gives us comfort, and now we have opportunities for utilizing those funds for challenges within our community and capital infrastructure needs we have.”