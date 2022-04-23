A mummy lurked in the Loma Elementary School gymnasium Friday.
Fortunately, none of the students were alarmed. In fact, they welcomed this mummy with fervor.
As the culmination of the school’s Read-A-Thon program that raised $3,000 for a new playground on campus, Principal Nicole Wimsatt was “mummified” in front of the entire student body, with the top 10 fundraising students blowing toilet paper all over her using air blowers with paint rollers taped to them to hold the rolls.
For the first-year principal, her first assembly with the whole school —and the school’s first such assembly since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States — was “such a celebration.”
“I think having fun with the kids helps to keep things creative and keeps them wanting to come back to school,” Wimsatt said. “I thought it was a really fun experience where it was the first time we could all be together like that.”
The celebration began with 15 teachers parading around the students in over-the-top costumes, sporting balloons and decorated plungers in a “plunger parade.”
Teachers Deb Lamb and Julie Temple were the ones who had the idea for the ceremony to celebrate the conclusion of the school’s second annual Read-A-Thon. Lamb remembers when a school where she taught years ago in Kansas held a similar plunger parade, and she discovered the mummification option after searching for creative ways online for students to mess with their principals as reward for reading and fundraising.
The Read-A-Thon program had students take home envelopes and receive money from family members based on how much reading they were doing. Each student raised at least $5, with some raising as much as $200.
Additionally, after inviting guest readers and authors to the school last year, this year’s guests included an entomologist, a zookeeper, a prosthetic maker, an animal biologist and even former Denver Broncos Equipment Manager Max Bump.
“They brought stuff to share or made a video to share with the kids, and they also read a story that matched,” Temple said. “The zookeeper is an elephant keeper, so she read a cute story about an elephant. They all had to read during this time.”
“The theme for this year was ‘Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader,’ so that’s why we went the direction we went, and the kids could dress up either as a favorite book character or the profession that they dream of becoming,” Lamb added.
Wimsatt believes this year’s Read-A-Thon successfully cultivated a greater curiosity toward reading among Loma Elementary’s students.
She also thinks this made students think about what they want to do when they grow up.
“I think it’s a great way to not only help encourage participation from our kids and our families but also get our community in,” Wimsatt said. “It exposed kids to a lot of different things that they don’t get to experience here and open up that broader vision of the world.”
Lamb said that last year’s Read-A-Thon got the ball rolling on fundraising for a new playground. It was such a success, as was this year’s, that she’s hopeful that it becomes an annual celebration.
It helps that the Read-A-Thon gives staff and students the opportunity to have eccentric fun at school.
“When you work hard, you need to play hard too sometimes,” Lamb said.