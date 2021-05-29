Quickread

SKY POOL SPECS

Length: More than 82 feet, about 46 of those are above nothing but air.

Width: About 17.5 feet.

Depth: About 9 feet.

Weight: The acrylic pool structure alone is 122,000 pounds (61 tons). The entire Sky Pool assembly, including water, is more than 200 tons.

Walls and floor: The walls are 7 inches thick. The floor is 14 inches thick.

Location: 115 feet above the ground, or 10 floors up, spanning the distance between two Embassy Gardens residential buildings.

Holding it in place: Incredible engineering. And two steel tubs and two tension rods.

Who get to swim: The Sky Pool is not open to the public. It is for Embassy Gardens’ residents and their guests. Embassy Gardens was built by international developer EcoWorld Ballymore and is near the U.S. Embassy in the Nine Elms neighborhood in southwest London.

For information about this and other Reynolds Polymer Technology projects, go to reynoldspolymer.com.