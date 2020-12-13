In a month, Eli Dormaier, 17, will be in South Carolina among swaths of men and women ready to serve. That’s a long journey for the lone graduate in a small town.
Dormaier graduated on Friday from the K-12 school that serves the community. He’s an avid competitor, die hard Seattle Seahawks fan and just a kid wanting to help others. That’s why he finished school early and is going into the army next month.
“I feel accomplished but also very nervous,” Dormaier said. “But this has been an interest of mine for a while. For as long as I can remember, really.”
Dormaier is the oldest of five children to his parents, David and Madonna. He was born in Washington and has been in Colorado for over a decade. Dormaier is the oldest of five children.
Ask his parents or even himself, and you’ll learn that Dormaier is as tenacious as they come. Once he decides to pursue something, he puts all of his effort into it. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he taught himself guitar — well, he also had some help from his girlfriend, Madonna said.
He set his mind to joining the armed forces a long time ago.
“It’s a calling for him, it’s part of his heartbeat,” Madonna Dormaier said. “He always role played as a kid, pretending he was in the military. The only question was what branch he would go in.”
Dormaier first met an Army recruiter about two years ago, he said. He stayed in touch with him and once he found out that he could enlist at 17 years old and finish all of his credits early, he did so.
What attracts Dormaier to the armed forces isn’t the guns, uniforms or adoration, nor did any of his immediate family members serve. What attracts him is the oath and responsibility that comes with the armed services.
“What I love about it is the idea of serving other people,” he said. “I went on a mission trip to Mexico as a kid and built houses. I love helping people, it makes me feel good.”
Now that he’s graduated, Dormaier waits for his next challenge in Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. In the meantime, he plays Xbox — Call of Duty and Madden are his favorite games — and prepares for the military.
He tackles every day by trying to be the best person he can be. He gives it his all, just like the head coach for the Seahawks.
“I’ve always looked up to Pete Carroll. I admire his philosophy and leadership,” Dormaier said. “He was actually my senior quote: ‘It’s about being the very best you can be. Nothing else matters as long as you’re working and striving to be your best. Always compete. It’s truly that simple. Find the way to do your best. Compete in everything you do.’”
And that’s how he’s going to approach this new, scary chapter of his life. One that takes place nearly 1,900 miles from his home. He’s leaving a place where he knows all of the kids in school and wakes up to a postcard-worthy view of the horizon, and in turn, going to a coastal state where he knows no one.
“I’m going to miss it,” he said. “But I’m ready. I’ll adapt.”