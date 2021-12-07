Joe Ernest Esquibel was only 15 when the Japanese navy attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, enraging a nation and bringing the United States full bore into World War II.
At the time, he was living in with his family near Taos, New Mexico, that had no electricity, but a small, battery-powered radio.
Like other young men at that time, he wanted to serve but because of his age, Esquibel couldn’t enlist into the U.S. Army until three years later, shortly after he turned 18.
He did so on Sept. 29, 1944, a few months after Allied Forces had invaded France on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.
During his boot camp training in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, the now 95-year-old Esquibel purchased a silver wrist bracelet.
On one side, he engraved his name, J. E. Esquibel. On the other, he had the engravers etch in the first name of his then-girlfriend, Lydia, who he eventually married after returning from the war.
That bracelet, along with a few other memorabilia, was lost to him at the end of the war when he was serving as a guard in 1945 at a prisoner-of-war camp for German soldiers, including members of its infamous SS, in what then was called Czechoslovakia.
He was near a small town called Marianke Lazne a few miles west of Prague, and, along with the rest of his company, was waiting for the Soviet army to take custody of the prisoners, whose ultimate fate is unknown to him.
“I had two duffel bags, and one of them was stolen,” Esquibel said in an interview at the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center on North Avenue, where he once worked. “I had lost all this stuff. I just kind of forgot about it.”
Seventy-six years later, that bracelet is back on his wrist.
That was possible thanks to Petr Svihak, a newspaper reporter for the Prague tabloid, Blesk, in the Czech Republic, which split from Slovakia in 1993.
In his spare time, one of Svihak’s favorite pastimes is to search for whatever he can find with his metal detector.
He came across the bracelet recently, along with a U.S. collar pin, a tattered service ribbon with a star, and a 1938 5-franc Swiss coin at that long-abandoned prison camp and immediately became curious as to their origin.
After an exhaustive search with the aid of his own research, a historian and others, including social media groups for treasure hunters, Svihak was able to decipher the names, which had faded after being buried for three-quarters of a century.
A Google search turned up the 2019 obituary of Lydia Esquibel. From that, he discovered that the woman’s husband of 70 years was alive and living in Grand Junction.
“Could it have been the woman from the bracelet?” Svihak wrote in a translated news story in October about his find and subsequent search for its owner. “Then I noticed Joe’s name among the bereaved. That was a lot of coincidences.”
Speaking very little English, Svihak first turned to the Pentagon, various social media sites for U.S. veterans, and then the U.S. Embassy in Prague for help. He made little headway as a result.
He then turned to another social media group dedicated to Czechs living in the United States.
In an effort to determine if he had the right Esquibel, Svihak reached out to that group, which contacted one of its members in Texas who, in turn, reached out to a friend she knew living in Grand Junction, Alena Busovska, asking her to contact Esquibel or his family. With some reluctance, she did.
“He shared his information through them, and my friend in Texas, she has a friend who is in that group,” Busovaka said. “It all happened by chance. It was like, OK, I’m going to try.”
Once it all was confirmed that Esquibel was indeed the owner of the memorabilia, the last step was getting it to him.
Svihak did that through the U.S. Embassy, which, when realizing the significance of his find, was happy to help.
“I went to the U.S. Embassy in person,” Svihak wrote in his story. “Fortunately, there was a man there, spokesman Jakub Hornek. He told the story to the United States Marine Corps. The Marines were thrilled.
“Within a few days, I was invited to the Embassy to give them the things of a war veteran,” added Svihak, who has become somewhat of a local celebrity in Prague because of the story. “The handing over of the bracelet itself was emotional again. American soldiers thanked me and shook hands. There were also tears. I really enjoyed it.”
As for Esquibel, the return of items he never expected to see again brought tears to his eyes, too.
Not only did it remind him of a scary and tumultuous time in his life fighting in a world war, but also of the love of his life, his dear wife.
During the war, Esquibel served in the 318th Infantry, Company D, of the Third Army, which then was commanded by Gen. George Patton.
“He didn’t like to work from 7 to 7,” Esquibel said of Patton. “He would attack the Germans at 11 o’clock at night. Many times he did that.
“I was a staff sergeant when I came out (of the Army),” he said. “After the war, we were in Stuttgart, and then they gave us notice that we had to go to Czechoslovakia. We were in charge of the prisoners ... until the Red Army took over.”
It wasn’t until June, 14, 1946, when he returned home, and a few years after that, married Lydia.
Eventually, the couple had three children, who gave them three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The two met while playing basketball oh so many years ago, a sport he admits he enjoyed, but was never that good at.
“My wife passed away about three years ago, and she never knew about this (bracelet),” he said. “For some reason, I never told her. We were together 70 years.”