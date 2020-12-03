While the focus since the start of the pandemic has been on hospitalizations and other immediate needs, understanding the long-term effects of COVID-19 will be a priority for many doctors, therapists and psychologists across the valley.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, while most people recover from COVID-19 and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness.
At Family Health West, a team of pain and therapy specialists is working to further understand the long-term impacts of this disease. The Post-COVID Recovery Team is the first of its kind in Mesa County.
“Historically, the focus has been on acute and intensive care but, as we are continuing to progress through this pandemic and this disease and get to recovery, that’s where Family Health West steps in,” Bill Cummins, associate VP of business development and rehabilitation for Family Health West, explained.
As Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center CEO Dr. Korrey Klein told the Daily Sentinel a few weeks ago, while the Intensive Care Units at St. Mary’s and Community Hospital are where the most severe COVID-19 cases and patients who need a ventilator are sent to, those exhibiting minor symptoms or in recovery may be kept at Canyons. This gives the hospital an opportunity to look more closely at long-term impacts.
Cummins said they have a robust outpatient line with a variety of specialists and a transitional care unit to work with patients through rehabilitation.
“It’s important to look at the long-term effects (of COVID). Nobody knows how long these effects will last and what the long-term ramifications of COVID are,” Cummins said.
“I think we’re going to see lingering effects for quite some time,” he added.
The idea for the Post-COVID Recovery Team started around two months ago, when cases in Mesa County began to spike dramatically.
“We were seeing more and more folks getting COVID in Mesa County and an increasing number of patients coming into the hospital with lingering effects,” Cummins said.
He felt there was a need in the area to look at COVID-19 recovery from every perspective. He estimated that around 100 people have received post-COVID assessments.
The hospital’s post-COVID care team includes pain specialists, neurologists, respiratory specialists, occupational and physical therapists, speech pathologists, psychologists, exercise physiologists and psychiatrists.
“We are seeing lingering problems with foggy brains and problems with attention and concentration. We’ve seen lingering problems with fatigue and balance and these affect so many other areas of daily life,” Cummins said.
The long-term lingering effects of COVID-19 can vary from the severe to mild symptoms. As more have recovered, doctors have noticed adverse long-term effects like fatigue, heart palpitations, decreased lung function, memory loss and depression.
Glenwood Springs resident Dani Ott, 34, shared her story of getting COVID-19 on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s social media on Wednesday adding that she is still experiencing symptoms. Ott reportedly tested in March of 2020.
“I was actually the first person to test positive in Garfield County,” she said in the video.
Ott is still feeling lingering effects to this day.
“Nine months into my battle with COVID, I still continue to experience cough, shortness of breath and heart-related issues,” she said.