The future of Fruita’s Parks and Recreation Department will soon be in the hands of Marc Mancuso, who was announced last week as the new director for the department.
Mancuso is a Western Slope native who has had a long career in the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation department. He has held a number of positions there, but is currently the sports facilities supervisor for Grand Junction.
“It’s really awesome to be a native of the Grand Valley and be able to step into this role,” Mancuso said. “Fruita is really making a name for itself on the Western Slope. Being able to be a part of that and building these trails and new parks and new facilities, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Mancuso is stepping into the role at an important time for the Parks and Recreation Department. It recently completed the Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. The city is also currently working with partner agencies on the North Fruita Desert Master Plan.
“We just completed our Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan,” Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen said. “In that, the community really identified a number of priorities for the next 10 years for our Parks and Rec Department.”
Those priorities include upgrades to Reed Park, as well as expansion of Little Salt Wash Park and the Fruita Community Center. Mancuso said he was grateful the master plan has already been developed as he steps into the director role.
“I’m just excited that the master plan is built and they have already identified and have some project priorities for next year,” Mancuso said. “I think Reed Park and Little Salt Wash are two of the ones they’re getting ready to act on right away.”
While he said he is excited to step into the new role he will miss the interaction with community and coworkers at the city of Grand Junction. He said staff at both Fruita and Grand Junction have been supportive as he makes the transition.
“I love sports facilities,” Mancuso said. “I love Suplizo Field and Stocker Stadium. The city of Grand Junction has been so great to me. It’s kind of mixed emotions. You don’t want to leave that stuff, but also the new opportunities out in Fruita are just really exciting.”
Mancuso said he’s looking forward to being able to take on more responsibilities, especially around recreation and programming. Fruita has seen major growth in its recreation programming in recent years.
“It’s a little bit broader than what my role is now,” Mancuso said. “Right now I’m pretty specific with parks maintenance and sports facilities. With this new position I think I will get to do some of that project management and building and being a part of those bigger projects, but also being able to add the recreation side.”
The city is also excited to bring Mancuso on, Vassen said. Former Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum left to take another director position over the summer. Mancuso is set to begin his work with Fruita in early November.
“It’s going to be, I think, an exciting position for him,” Vassen said. “Of course we’re excited to be able to work on these projects moving forward.”