Twenty years ago, an alarming allegation was made against School District 51:
It was not properly disposing of hazardous materials from its schools, according to the Mesa County Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, which then reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
District 51 staff had not been trained to recognize hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown in the trash with other items. The district was consistently dumping electronics and aerosol cans at the Mesa County Landfill.
At Grand Junction and Palisade high schools, chemicals in science labs had degraded over the course of 10-20 years, to the extent that the town’s fire departments had to remove all of the chemicals from the school, take them out to a field and detonate them.
The result was an order of consent issued against the district by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that forced the district to hire an environmental and safety manager.
The district chose Charles “Petie” Pope, who had previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy, to lead the district’s efforts to clean up.
“We had to go through an entire culture change with all of our teachers and support staff,” Pope said. “Now, we have an intensive training program for our teachers and support staff, maintenance, custodial, grounds; everybody goes through hazardous waste training on an annual basis.”
Pope’s efforts in leading that culture change have worked wonders for how the district handles hazardous materials.
Last week, the state health department conducted a gap inspection, in which the state examined the district’s hazardous waste operations to determine if there were any corrections the district needed to make to avoid receiving a technical violation.
“Something happened that rarely happens in the state of Colorado: we received an inspection with no violations,” Pope said. “They said, ‘No violations were observed in this inspection.’ I was just really surprised. I even talked to some of my colleagues in the industry and they said, ‘That rarely happens! They never do zero violations.’ ”
Pope’s career with the district will end in December of 2023 when he retires.
First, though, he’s set to receive an honor this week celebrating his tenure with District 51.
He’s flying down to Fort Myers, Florida, today for the North American Hazardous Materials Managers Association Conference. Pope, an association member, will receive the Legacy Award on Tuesday to recognize his leadership in helping the School District clean up its act, so to speak.
“So a month ago, I was collecting hazardous wastes from the middle schools and high schools, and I collected 193 smoking vapes, and while I was collecting them, I got a call from the North American Hazardous Materials Managers Associations, or NAHMMA, and they said, ‘Petie, could you do us a favor?’ and I said, ‘Sure, I’m a NAHMMA member,’ ” Pope said.
“They said, ‘Could you come down to our national convention in Fort Myers, Florida, in July? We want to give you a lifetime achievement award because we heard you were going to retire next year and we want to acknowledge the work you’ve done for School District 51,’ and I said, ‘Is this a joke?’ It was no joke.”
Pope said he is the only environmental and safety manager at a school district on Colorado’s Western Slope.
He meets with other districts’ environmental and safety managers at monthly consortiums, but he’s usually surrounded by Front Range counterparts.
That makes him even more proud of himself for receiving the Legacy Award. He said this honor makes him feel like his career has come full circle. After once working under a consent order for half a decade, he led the district to a zero-violation standard, a sharp 180-degree turn over the course of two decades.
“Our administration, when I came in, we had our superintendent that was really supportive of me and I had to work with our attorneys because it was a legal consent order,” Pope said.
“I report to the director of maintenance and operations, so it’s been a team effort with all of the administration. These past few years, Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill have been just absolutely fantastic in helping us to get teachers to be in compliance with the schools’ safety chemical regulations.
“We’ve been having a time with some teachers who just don’t think safety is that important, so we want to stress that chemical safety is important to both staff and students. It’s been a team effort. It hasn’t been all me, it really hasn’t. It has been a collaborative effort with all of the staff and administration here at District 51.”