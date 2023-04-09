Darren Cook, a former longtime Mesa County Valley School District 51 teacher, is seeking Andrea Haitz’s seat on the district’s Board of Education.
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office has confirmed that a three-person committee has filed recall petition paperwork that seeks to oust Haitz, the school board president. There’s still a process to occur before the petition paperwork is approved and then circulated for signatures.
Such a recall effort would require more than 15,000 valid signatures, which would have to be gathered within 60 days of petition approval. If that were to transpire, Cook has been identified as the replacement for Haitz.
One of the goals of the recall committee is to minimize the cost of a possible recall, Cook said.
If the recall petition and signatures are filed more than 120 days prior to November’s general election and approved, a special election would not be required, he said.
“Bottom-line: I feel like a number of really poor leadership decisions have been made under this board majority, enough so that it outweighs my normal reticence to not support recall efforts,” Cook said, adding that he was already planning to challenge Haitz for the District C seat in 2025 but has come to believe that waiting two years could lead to “enormous” damage to the school board as an institution and that, from his perspective, leadership decisions have been “destabilizing” that institution.
“Normally, I’m one of those guys who’d say, ‘Well, you loaded your plate up and now you have to eat it,’ and it was the will of the community at the time, so unless something outrageous is being done, you wait until the next normal time you’d have an election where, as a community, we can rethink our decisions. This is exactly those extreme situations that warrant the recall.”
Cook grew up in the Grand Valley and graduated from Grand Junction High School.
He began teaching at Bookcliff Middle School as an eighth-grade math teacher and would go on to also teach language arts, social studies and reading intervention at Mount Garfield Middle School, Grand Mesa Middle School and East Middle School — which the school board voted 3-2 to permanently close after this semester.
He was chosen as the district’s educator of the year in 2004, served as the president of the Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA) from 2013-2015 and served on the Colorado Education Association Board of Directors from 2015-2017 before retiring from teaching in May 2021. Since then, he’s continued to own and manage commercial and residential investment real estate, a career that predates his time as a teacher.
Cook said he decided to step up and throw his name into school board consideration after listening to his daughter, a recent Palisade graduate, and to colleagues still employed by the district about how they believe school board policies have affected the student and staff experience.
There were three chief concerns Cook identified when discussing his motivation to succeed Haitz: charter schools such as Ascent Classical Academy moving into the Grand Valley and drawing the “less expensive” students out of D51 schools to only exacerbate declining enrollment issues, the denial of a MarillacHealth School-Based Health Center (SBHC) in the new Grand Junction High School, and the manner in which the board opted to close EMS, a process that Cook said felt like an “ambush” that ignored stakeholders in the school and other ways to potentially save the school.
“We talk about food deserts, but what about an education desert? We’ve got a square mile of downtown that now doesn’t have a middle school,” Cook said. “There’s no educational facility that you can walk to from downtown if you’re in middle school.”
He also said partisan politics have affected this school board more deeply than any school board the district has had in the past, and that this partisanship has bled into policy decisions being made for students.
“It shows an us-against- them mindset, them being liberals and us being conservatives and keepers of the morals, like we’re at war,” Cook said.
“When I was the MVEA president, I worked with the board very, very closely on a daily basis and we always strived for a 5-0 vote. We wanted to work out anything we could to get to a 5-0 vote because we felt that showed solidity and the stability of the school board.... When we create a situation that feels chaotic, it’s very hard for the community to get behind that organization.”
When asked by The Daily Sentinel about the recall petition, Haitz provided a statement: “I have not received a copy of any petition, so I am not in a position to comment or respond at this time.”