After 38 years, Palisade Fire Chief Richard Rupp took his final ride on the firetruck this week, officially retiring from the fire service on Friday.
His last day in the office was this week as firefighters from across the valley and anyone who had the pleasure of working with him over the years sent him off into retirement with a party at Riverbend Park on Friday.
“The day we got married, it was on the back of a firetruck,” his wife Pat Rupp said. “We got married in bunker gear on the back of Big Red and Richard was later called to a house fire blocks away.”
The wedding was in the afternoon on June 1, 1996, and Rupp didn’t end up making it back home from the fire until after midnight.
Still, it’s memories like these that Richard Rupp will cherish the most.
“When I started I used to ride on the back of firetrucks, but those days are over. We’re still doing the same thing, but the fire service has changed a lot,” Rupp said. One thing he’ll miss most about being fire chief is the camaraderie.
“We’re all one big family. We’d scratch each other’s back,” he said. “Budgets and politics, I’m not going to miss.”
He’s most proud of the work he did to get Palisade a new station and hoped to see consolidation talks between nearby fire agencies continue.
Grand Valley Fire Protection District Fire Chief David Blair came down from the Battlement Mesa and Parachute area to wish Rupp well in retirement on Friday.
“I’ve known Richard a long time. I’ve got 35 years in the fire service, and he’s got three more than me,” he said.
Working and partnering with Rupp over the years has taught him how much volunteers are the backbone of his agency.
“It was always very important for Richard to remember his roots,” Blair said.
Starting as a volunteer firefighter nearly four decades ago, Rupp has always remembered where he started and how important volunteers are to the fire service in the valley.
Palisade interim Fire Chief Jason Lee has worked with Rupp the past four years and has seen how he mentors young firefighters firsthand.
“Palisade has always been known as a training ground for firefighters,” Lee said. “Over 100 personnel that have come through Palisade have gone on to work for new career departments.”
Lee said Rupp has been instrumental in training new firefighters and getting them to where they need to go.
Trevor Nieslanik started with the Palisade department in January and wanted to become a firefighter to give back to the community. He hopes to make it to 30 or more years in the fire service as well.
“Rupp is incredibly knowledgeable and an amazing resource for the community and department,” he said.
Lee started as a volunteer before becoming captain and then deputy chief.
“I was little bit nervous going to the office this week,” Lee admitted.
He had his first day in the office without Rupp on Thursday and said that “it’s a huge hill to climb and big Crocs to fill,” referring to Rupp’s preferred choice in footwear.
Rupp received several gifts at his retirement party on Friday, including custom Crocs, a commemorative photo and plaques and other firefighting memorabilia to display in his home.
Over 15 years with the Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Chief Frank Cavaliere developed a strong friendship with Rupp.
“He’s just one of those guys that everybody goes to,” he said. “He knows everybody in Palisade and Mesa County, and when you need an answer you go to him.”
Cavaliere described Rupp as a “motorhead” and “mechanical genius” who’s fixed vehicles, engines and other apparatuses for him over the years.
“We’re definitely going to miss him. Not somebody that can be easily replaced,” he said. “I’ve never heard a bad word about Richard ever.”
Clifton Fire Chief Charles Balke first met Rupp a few years ago.
“I first met Richard at a conference in Keystone. I introduced myself as the new Clifton chief and he said good luck with those guys,” Balke said jokingly. “We’ve worked together on emergency scenes and non-emergencies. He paved the way for the fire service and our community.”
Mesa County Chief Building Official Darrell Bay’s work with Rupp was a little different as the two worked hand in hand in approving new buildings in Palisade.
“In order to do a building permit, you need a to get a fire permit approved by the Palisade Fire Department,” Bay said. “Anytime we get an application, we run it through them and determine whether things like fire sprinklers are up to code.”
He’s worked with Rupp on these types of applications for 27 years.
“We’ve worked so well with him over the years it’d be hard to not come out and wish him well for the future,” Bay said.
Rupp doesn’t plan on leaving the Palisade community, at least not yet.
He’s planning on doing a little traveling and visiting the four or five continental states he has not yet been to and seeing family.
“I’ll still be around,” he said.
“This is my new boss,” he said, pointing to his wife with a smile.