Raymond Phipps died May 1 in Grand Junction at the age of 89, after decades of work that left a mark on the city in more than a few places.
His daughter, Diane O’Neil, explained that her father started Phipps Construction and, over the years, built more than 40 large commercial buildings in the Grand Junction area.
Phipps built elementary, middle and high schools in Rangely, Paonia, Grand Junction, Delta and Montrose, a nursing home in Rifle and churches across the valley.
Phipps Construction, or as it’s now known as PNCI Construction Inc. (Phipps Newell Construction Inc.), was originally founded in 1957.
According to the PNCI website, the company built what is now the Wells Fargo building on North Avenue, as well as renovating facilities for St. Mary’s Hospital, Mesa County School District, Garfield County School District and Enstrom Candies.
Other buildings Phipps Construction was responsible for include Grand Valley Rural Power, Walker Field Airport Terminal, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Jail and Powderhorn Lodge.
“When we walked down the street, we would see his buildings,” O’Neil said. “He would take a lot of pride in what he did.”
Phipps was known by those who knew and worked for him as a boss who was tough but fair; O’Neil said when he got a look in his eyes at times, people knew to stay clear. Phipps took pride in the city he called home, serving on the City Council from 1983 to 1986, including a stint as mayor.
He would go on to serve as president of the Western Colorado Contractors Association as well as The Associated General Contractors of America. He, his parents and O’Neil lived in Grand Junction their whole lives.
O’Neil said among his proudest accomplishments was the work he did to get Foresight Industrial Park built. He also donated land he owned in Fruita to the Museum of Western Colorado for the Dinosaur Journey Museum.
Later in life, O’Neil said, he continued to cheer his high school sports teams and stayed active in the community until his health began to decline.
He died at Bee Hive Assisted Living and is survived by his wife, Gerry Phipps, two daughters and a son.