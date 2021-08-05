A memorial for Paul K. Briardy, chairman of Grand Valley Bank, entrepreneur with a well-honed sense of anticipation, and family man who backed up his promises, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consisitory Court in Grand Junction.
Briardy died July 8. He was 81.
Briardy, a certified public accountant, moved to Grand Junction from Omaha, Neb., in 1991, when he and two partners purchased Grand Valley Bank. During his time at the bank, it grew from $93 million to more than $500 million in assets.
Briardy left Grand Valley Bank in a solid financial position and prepared to go forward, bank President Dave Armbruster said
Briardy “had great forethought,” Armbuster said. “He always knew the outcome of things before they happened. He always amazed me.”
Briardy was drawn to western Colorado in part because of its agricultural underpinnings, said a son, Tom, noting that Grand Valley Bank provided financing for a winery in Grand Junction, and ranches near Glenwood Springs and in the Plateau Valley.
“One loan turndown Dad laughed about was Joe Rikkets trying to start TD Ameritrade” when Briardy was banking in Omaha, Tom said.
His father “was very into American values and ethics beyond belief,” Tom said. “They would do backflips not to close somebody out,” Tom said. As a result, Grand Valley Bank “was a very well capitalized, old-school bank. I’m proud of my dad for doing it that way.”
Briardy lived his commitment to his family as much as he did as he did his business, Tom said.
Invitations to relatives to ski in Colorado included money for travel, lift tickets, ski rentals and other costs, Tom said.
Briardy also enjoyed sharing with relatives his trips to Lake Powell, Tom said.
“Nothing was more important to my father than family,” he said. “On boat trips on Lake Powell, he and his wife, Patty, invited everyone; his former wife, grandmas, grandpas, nieces and nephews, siblings … It made him happy.”
In addition to skiing and boating, Briardy took regular walks with Patty around Snooks Bottom in Fruita, accompanied by first one and later a second rescue dog, each of which “started out terrible and ended up great,” Tom said. “He left behind another work-in-progress shelter dog,” Buddy.
Grand Valley Bank also had a brush with show business during his father’s tenure, with one of the Utah branches serving as a set for “Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure,” a 2015 film staring Luke Perry, Tom said.
Briardy is survived by his wife, Patricia; former wife, Jean; sons, Tom, Jerry, Mike and Matt; daughters Elizabeth Briardy and Jill Rathke; and what the family termed “bonus children,” Timothy and Mark Gochanour, Traci Donovan; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and a sister; Nancy Easton.
Contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 230 N. 3rd St., Grand Junction 81501.