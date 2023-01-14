In her 30 years as an orchestra teacher at Central High School and Bookcliff Middle School, Amber Campbell left an impression on many of her colleagues and generation after generation of musically inclined students.
She still regularly talks to many of her former students — some of whom are in their 40s now — and who still appreciate Campbell’s impact.
Those students and colleagues weren’t the only ones to notice Campbell’s efforts, though. Thanks to her nomination by those students and colleagues, she also caught the attention of the Colorado Music Educators Association (CMEA) Hall of Fame.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Campbell will be inducted into the CMEA Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. The CMEA Hall of Fame has enshrined 138 music educators since 1985, with only a select few from the Western Slope.
“I’m very humbled and honored and grateful,” Campbell said. “It’s the top honor in our state for music educators for band, choir or orchestra.... It’s basically based on how you went above and beyond what you needed to do in order to create music programs and do what you do.”
Campbell was nominated thanks to letters of recommendation from Colorado Mesa University Vice President for Student Services Jody Diers, current Central orchestra teacher and former Campbell student Kara Leonardi, former choir director and colleague Stan Scott, former Bookcliff colleague Mary Buss and Mesa County Valley School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain.
Those letters — as well as a litany of others she’s received through the nomination process — mean even more to Campbell than the CMEA Hall of Fame induction.
“The best part about the whole award thing is that I get to read the letters that people wrote and keep them forever and cherish them,” Campbell said. “There’s a common theme in these 30-40 letters they all wrote, and I didn’t realize I had made that kind of impact. That was the gift of the award: having those letters for the rest of my life.”
Campbell taught for three decades, but as she entered the third decade, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. In her 24th year, the disability prevented her from playing her violin. This was when she began to seriously wonder about her immediate future as an effective music teacher, robbed of the ability to even play her own instrument.
However, after revamping her teaching style to account for her illness — an action she was hesitant to take because “music teachers are control freaks” — she saw better results from her students than ever.
“What happened was, the more help I needed once the disability became greater, the greater my programs became,” Campbell said. “I gave them more and more responsibility. The kids’ ownership was huge and the level of playing increased at a level I never thought it could because I had to rely on them to do things that I couldn’t do. In a way, it was kind of a gift for my students. I wish I would have known all of that 20 years before.
“There’s always a way around, even when you struggle or something’s going on and it’s really hard. I was thinking about leaving the profession but I figured out a way to do it. I don’t look at my disability as all horrible. There’s some really great things that became of it because I had to rethink how to do everything and it was kind of beautiful.”
Now retired, Campbell doesn’t leave her home too often because of her condition, but through virtual means such as Google Meet and Zoom, she’s constantly in touch with her former colleagues and students.
“The thing that made my career so special was all my students and all the people I worked with, and how much love they gave me and I gave them,” Campbell said. “I was able to play a role in them having a better life.”
Although she can no longer play her violin, she hasn’t stopped creating new music for the world. She lives on the same property as her brother, Brandon.
The two siblings, who are, according to Campbell, “like twins,” live next door to each other, and each day, they write music together.
Brandon also suffers from a disability, so the siblings’ proximity allows them to be there for each other and easily collaborate on music-writing.
Amber and Brandon have been co-writing music for about a year. This November, they plan to share all the music they’ve written online on their social media accounts for the world to enjoy and use for free.
“We’re just going to say, ‘Hey, if this helps you while you’re going through your struggles, that’s all we want,’ and that’s our only intention,” Campbell said.
Another way in which Campbell has adjusted her love for music to match the limitations of her disability is that she realized that she’s capable of singing and has been refining her singing skills ever since to go along with the music she’s written — and continues to write — with her brother.
“I’ve found another way to make music part of my every day because it’s so important to me,” Campbell said.
“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”