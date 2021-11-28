Four decades ago, there were no computers, no cellphones and no video conferencing.
In those days, county workers did everything on paper, oftentimes typing out reports and maintaining records using manual typewriters.
Those were the days.
That’s also when the two longest-serving Mesa County employees started working for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Carla Dittman and Bernice Stogsdill. Both started working for the county in the early- to mid-1980s, Dittman as a guard in the county jail 35 years ago, and Stogsdill as a 911 dispatcher 39 years ago.
The two are among seven county employees that have been on the job for 35 or more years. Last month, the county honored 135 county workers for their longtime service.
“You learn a lot about the court system and how that works, and it just opens your eyes to so many things it’s amazing,” said Dittman.
“It’s such a mobile world anymore that it’s easier for folks to get jobs in other cities and other states and other places in the world than it used to be,” Stogsdill added.
“I grew up here. I have family here. My husband’s family lived in the area, so there really wasn’t any reason to move, and we’re both happy to be here.”
Given how exacting government record-keeping has to be, particularly for a law enforcement agency, it’s no wonder the two agreed that the best change over all those years has been the advent of technology.
Not only does it help save taxpayer dollars, but it has made things more efficient and safer, the two said.
For Dittman, who now works as the transport coordinator responsible for moving inmates and jailed defendants around, the safety issue is huge. Primarily, she lauds the courts’ use of video conference to allow prisoners to appear in court without having to be moved from the jail.
“It’s a time-saver to the taxpayers for the costs of moving that prisoner if we had to, having to send deputies to go get them or bring them to the courthouse,” she said. “WebEx can handle a court case in 15 minutes or two hours. It’s a safety matter, too.”
For Stogsdill, it helps deputies in case management and evidence tracking, not to mention such things as a DNA database in helping to solve crimes.
Both said they look at the Sheriff’s Office as more than just a job, but a second family.
As such, and because of their longevity there, the two are often looked upon as pseudo moms whose advice is routinely sought by the young’uns around the office.
“The talk around the department is that Bernice and Carla have been here forever; they should have the answer, we know the answer, so we get a lot of calls not pertaining to our job, but because we know so many people,” Dittman said.
“Being older, some like to talk to me because I’m more of a mom figure,” Stogsdill said. “Mostly, I tell them to keep their temper. That’s not easy, but you’re interacting with people who are not at their best for whatever reason. So, keeping a calm and cool demeanor usually helps.”
In all the years they’ve worked there, they have served under numerous sheriffs, but don’t try to get an answer as to who was the best. They both have served under six sheriffs, starting with Dick Williams, who was sheriff from 1972 until 1991.
Instead, they laugh at the question and offer a diplomatic answer.
“Each one of them taught me something different, and kept me on my toes,” Stogsdill said.
“You know I can’t, no, no, no, no,” Dittman added, emphasizing a few more no’s. “They’ve all been great in individual ways, and each one brings newer ways of doing things. They’ve all been fabulous. They were all good to me and Bernice.”