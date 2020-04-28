After falling as many as 80 feet down a canyon in Mesa County earlier this month, two dogs have been on a long and difficult journey home to New York.
The trip home will be without their owner, Kristofer Busching, 32, who died in the fall down a slickrock formation in Mee Canyon. The two dogs, Little P and Tonka, are on the road to recovery thanks to thousands of dollars raised by their community.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the two dogs and a 31-year-old man were rescued by Mesa County Search and Rescue volunteers after spending several days lost in the canyons between Glade Park and the Rabbit Valley area on what was supposed to be a short hike. The man’s friend and the dogs’ owner, Busching, died as he was looking for help.
While the dogs survived the steep fall, their injuries were severe and, in need of a home, their future looked uncertain.
After hearing the story of Little P and Tonka, New York animal shelter Mr. Bones & Co. and Rescue the Runway got involved. Survivors of tragedy, the two dogs are now recovering from surgery. Through social media, the dogs’ story was told and enough money was raised for the surgery expenses.
According to the shelter, the dogs were taken in after the 31-year-old survivor drove them back to New York to be with Busching’s family.
“When they arrive Thursday, we will honor their dad by ensuring they receive medical treatment they need,” the animal shelter posted on Facebook on April 14. That same day, a GoFundMe campaign was created to help with the dogs’ medical costs.
According to the animal shelter, Tonka had a broken leg and Little P’s jaw was broken.
The campaign’s goal was $12,000. As of April 27, $24,117 had been raised for the two dogs and animal shelter.
Last week, Elli Frank, the Mr. Bones’s founder and executive director, posted onto the GoFundMe page that both dogs were in recovery after successful surgeries.
“Thank you to more than 600 compassionate people who donated to support our rescue and rehabilitation of these two boys and who continued to donate far beyond our goal for three surgeries and in-program care costs,” the message read.
“Each of us realized how much we would want the same help for our dogs if we found ourselves in the same situation,” she said.
On April 23, Mr. Bones posted onto Facebook that Little P’s surgery to wire and splint his broken jaw was successful.
“For Little P to have suffered such a severe break, whatever his head hit on the fall down the canyon hit with such force that he had little chance of surviving, and yet, he did,” the post read.
After the fall into the canyon, the dogs were rescued by Mesa County Animal Services, with the help of the Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center and a CenturyLink helicopter.