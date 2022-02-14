They love their jobs! The foresters, wildlife biologists, recreation specialists, hydrologists, archeologists, wildland firefighters, engineers, park rangers — just to name a few who have careers working in the outdoors. These positions can be with state or federal agencies, tribal governments, nonprofits and environmental consultants.
Why do these professionals enjoy their jobs so much?
They are working for the great outdoors, managing our natural resources and providing quality recreational experiences for the public.
So, how do you get one of these careers?
It’s never too early to plant the seed in our young people. Elementary school field trips can be the first exposure for many children.
This could be a winter field trip to Grand Mesa to learn about snow science and where our water comes from, a ranger-led hike in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison to learn about geology and native species, or a tour of the cliff dwellings in Mesa Verde National Park to learn about Indigenous peoples.
Students see these professionals in action and get a taste of what their jobs might entail.
All sixth-graders in School District 51 school participate in the Outdoor Wilderness Lab (OWL), where resource specialists lead them through hands-on activities during a three-day workshop in Gateway.
Fourth-graders in Montrose County School District attend a natural resource festival, where they are introduced to groundwater models, Colorado River flow issues and more.
Delta County sixth-graders participate in Cottonwood Days in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, focusing on “Leave No Trace” principles, native plant and animal species, aquatic organisms and how all of them are connected.
Through these festivals and workshops, students interact with specialists passionate about sharing their expertise. Coupled with family day hikes, car camping, fishing excursions and backpacking trips, kids test the waters on adventures with friends and family, and get a comfortable feel for being outdoors.
Other opportunities are available through volunteerism and internships. Youths learn some intangibles like leadership, teamwork, communication, environmental stewardship and civic engagement, as well as various skills like trail building, invasive species removal, tree planting, maintenance/construction, fence building, habitat improvement, community clean-ups and mentoring younger kids. These programs can be a pathway to a seasonal job and eventually a fulfilling career.
Through volunteering and internships, young people have a platform to show initiative and form the desire to work hard as a team player. These are key characteristics employers are looking for in potential job candidates.
Volunteers and interns gain experience and start building references. Ultimately, many of the resource science jobs require a degree in natural resources, but some positions in these areas do not require an advanced degree.
Friends of Youth and Nature has developed a list of summer volunteer, internship and even paid summer jobs with links to the organizations (www.friendsofyouthandnature.org/outdoor-jobs-for-teens.html).
Now is a great time to research and make contacts to find the outdoor experience for your summer.
Here are some of those opportunities:
n City recreation districts in many cities hire high school students as assistant counselors for summer camps, after-school programs, swim aides and lifeguards. Age requirements vary but generally start at 16.
Check the website of your local parks and recreation departments, because they are starting to hire now.
n EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum welcomes volunteers from fifth-graders to adults. Student volunteers help clean and maintain exhibits, socialize animals and help younger students in the museum.
n Volunteers are also welcome to be Monument Stewards, a volunteer restoration group that meets weekly at the Lunch Loops, helping with tasks such as maintaining transplants of native plants and pulling weeds.
Monument Stewards is facilitated by Colorado West Land Trust and EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum. Information on these two programs can be found on their website.
n Are you into mountain biking? Little Bellas’ success is powered by inspiring mentors. This is an incredible network of outdoor-oriented, fun women who are truly the heart and soul of Little Bellas!
Junior mentors (high school students ages 14-17) and mentors (women ages 18-older) are needed to help encourage young girls wanting to learn how to ride mountain bikes.
n Southwest Conservation Corps hires Youth Conservation crew members as part of a day crew or camping crew for high school students ages 14-18. This is a paid position, with a time commitment of 32-40 hours per week. Crews with this organization currently work out of Salida and Durango.
n Riverside Education Center hires former students as recreation camp counselors and tutors. Tutors work during the school year, and counselors work with youth outside during the summer camps.
Check their employment webpage for details.
n For those teens passionate about horses, the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center has volunteer opportunities for those interested in a variety of roles such as side-walk during therapy sessions, leading horses, and helping to set-up and organize fundraising events.
Contact them at GVEALC@gmail.com for information.
n For a career in wildland fire, get the basic training and certifications you need close to home. The Collbran Job Corps Center and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest will host a basic wildlife fire certification course from Feb. 28 to March 4. This will be partially virtual and partially on-site for ages 18-37).
If you would like information, email brooke.bosman@usda.gov.
n The Wildland Fire Training Center in McClellan, California, also offers a Wildland Firefighter Apprenticeship Program (ages 18-37). This program develops knowledge and basic skills necessary to work as a wildland firefighter. Selected applicants will attend a 3,000-hour on-the-job learning program, which includes a two month-long residential firefighting academy.
One way to get involved in an outdoor experience is to volunteer on a stewardship project as a family.
Volunteers for Outdoors Colorado motivates and enables people to be active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.
Throughout the year, various groups such as the Grand Valley Trails Alliance, mountain bike groups, and the Grand Mesa Nordic Association host work days to build or maintain trails.
These events allow teens to find out if this kind of work really interests them.
Early interactions with nature or a few awesome outdoor experiences could be the spark that triggers your child’s interest in the outdoors. They help shape character, instill a work ethic and foster interests which could lead to a future career in the great outdoors.
Anne Janik is a board member of the Friends of Youth and Nature, a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature.
Follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. Visit www.friendsofyouthandnature.org.