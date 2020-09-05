Gas prices remain low heading into the long weekend.
AAA Colorado reports that this year marks the lowest Labor Day gas prices in four years. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.23, down from $2.57 at this time last year.
In Colorado, motorists are expected to pay an average of $2.37 per gallon, down from $2.55 last Labor Day. Gas prices will be highest in Vail, at $2.81 per gallon, and lowest in Durango, at $2.12.
AAA Colorado expects gas prices to stay low in the weeks ahead as demand falls and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region come back online after Hurricane Laura.
Those traveling this weekend should make sure to prep their vehicles and pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Motorists are advised to sanitize after using gas pumps.
“Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to traveling during this pandemic,” AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said in a press release. “But it’s much more than just protecting yourself from the virus. With Labor Day set to spike traffic on our roadways, travelers need to make safe decisions while behind the wheel. Buckle up, slow down, and avoid distracted and impaired driving, and you can dramatically reduce the odds of a fatal crash.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating a heavy traffic weekend.
Lane closures on all its construction projects statewide were suspended Friday at noon to reduce potential delays, except for emergency work. Projects will resume normal operations Tuesday, according to a CDOT press release.
According to 2019 numbers at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, westbound traffic on the Friday before Labor Day had the highest number of cars over the weekend with nearly as many cars reportedly going eastbound the Monday after.
Burn areas from the Grizzly Creek Fire have increased the potential for debris flow, mudslides and rockfall, resulting in possible safety closures on I-70 between Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) and Dotsero (Exit 133). Travelers should pay close attention to weather forecasts and have an alternate route identified in the event of a closure.
Drivers can get the latest information on roadways by checking www.cotrip.org or by calling 511. Specific information on I-70: www.GoI70.com.