Tight inventory continues to be an issue for the Grand Valley’s commercial and residential real estate, according to Bray Real Estate’s April report.
The number of commercial sales through the first quarter was lower than recent years, but the value of the property sold was similar to 2020 and 2021, though lower than the sky-high sales in 2022.
Bray Real Estate Commercial Broker Theresa Englebrecht said the commercial market was steady, but higher interest rates and lower than normal inventory were the major obstacles facing the market.
“There’s still a lot of activity,” Englebrecht said. “Our market isn’t dying. There’s still a lot of interest here, we just don’t have the inventory to match it.”
Despite the challenges, Englebrecht said brokers are still busy. Notable sales in the first quarter include Faith Heights Church on 28¼ Road, which sold to Mesa County for $8.6 million. The county plans to move many services to the building.
Other sales included the Rocky Mountain Gun Club, selling for $6.25 million; Five Guys selling for $4 million, and the Center with Mod Pizza, selling for $2.98 million.
“There’s still sales happening, but it takes more time, more creativity to get things done,” Englebrecht said.
In order to alleviate the inventory crunch, Englebrecht said more land will need to be developed for commercial use. She said land sales are happening, but building takes a significant amount of time.
RESIDENTIAL MARKET
Bray Real Estate Realtor Merrite Wyatt said the residential market is heating up again after things cooled off a bit over the winter. Home prices have remained just about flat since last fall, but he said he expects that to change.
“The market since last month is trending in the more active direction,” Wyatt said. “Since last month our overall sales are up 225 in April over March and the active listings went down. So we’re quickly approaching an inventory problem. It’s already a shortage, but it’s going to get interesting again like it did the last few years.”
Homes are again seeing multiple offers and more cash offers, Wyatt said. He said he expects home prices to start to rise again despite higher interest rates. A big factor is the lack of homes on the market.
“Everybody wants affordable housing, us included, but basic economics isn’t allowing it because there just isn’t enough supply,” Wyatt said.
Mesa County has an average of 1.9 months of inventory in the housing market with homes in the $200,000 to $400,000 range less than a month of inventory. Wyatt said a healthy market should have close to six months of inventory.
“Grand Junction has been found,” Wyatt said. “You know, we’re in Newsweek and we are still getting a ton of people from out of the area moving in. Even though it’s not as economical as it was, it’s still very economical for them to move in from other places and they’ll bring a lot of cash when they do.”