Vega State Park’s boat ramps have been left high and dry this summer.
Every one of the park’s boat ramps are closed because of low water.
It was a bleak season for visitors to get boats on the high-elevation reservoir.
According to Park Manager James Masek, only one of the lake’s three boat ramps, the Island boat ramp, was even able to open this season, but it closed July 29.
Normally, Masek said, the Island, Early Settlers and Oak Point boat ramps open in May, and on good years, Island is able to stay open until October.
“That tells you how behind we are,” he said.
Vega Reservoir ended last year pretty low, Masek said, and didn’t get the snowpack on Grand Mesa needed to fill back up.
The water isn’t finished coming out of the reservoir either, Masek said.
The park’s water level goes down as the summer progresses because the water is used for irrigation, Masek said, but this is the earliest Masek can remember the boat ramp closing.
“It’s low-low,” he said bluntly.
Visitors can still launch boats from areas on the bank, Masek said, and park staff are still performing aquatic nuisance species inspections on motorized boats in the park.
However, he said, not having to spend so much time on those inspections because there are fewer boats in the water is allowing staff to focus on other projects such as mending fences and painting that they sometimes are too busy to get to.
One park employee was transferred to Steamboat Lake to help with inspections there, Masek said, but that was more because Steamboat was understaffed.
Despite the closed boat ramps and lack of motor- boating opportunities, visitation has held steady with the 1,823-acre Mesa County state park staying busy with campers, non-motorized water users and ATVers filling the gaps, Masek said.
The visitation isn’t quite as high as it was last year, when the park saw a huge spike from people heading outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s consistent with previous years.
“When you see a 20-30% increase over one year, you’re OK with a little bit of a backslide,” Masek said.
Fishing is also picking back up after a lull in the summer, Masek said, although one popular handicap-access fishing spot couldn’t be used because of the low water level.
Vega’s water fortunes could change, though, with one big snow year, Masek said. He recalled the summer of 2018, when the water level was very low, and it filled back up after a historic snowfall in the winter of 2018-2019.
“We need that snow for a multitude of reasons,” Masek said. “We’ll take it again, that’s for sure.”