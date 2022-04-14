The building at the corner of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue originally served as the Lowell Elementary School and became the R-5 High School in 1971. Now, it houses several nonprofits, small businesses and artists and a soon-to-be brewpub.
Work to reinvigorate the former Lowell School building at the corner of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue received a boost earlier this week with the announcement the project will receive a $175,000 loan from the Colorado Historical Foundation.
The building was designed by architect Eugene Groves and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a “contributing structure” to the North 7th Street Residential Historic District.
“A historic building such as the Lowell School can anchor a community, giving residents and visitors a sense of connection to the community’s roots” Colorado Historical Foundation Executive Director Catherine Stroh said in a press release announcing the loan.
Now, it’s home to several nonprofits, small businesses and artists, and Gemini Beer Company is going through the steps to relocate its taproom in the school.
Through a public-private partnership with the Downtown Development Authority, the building was purchased by San Francisco-based REgeneration Development Strategies to reinvigorate the space.
“We are pleased to see further investment in the Lowell School building. The planned improvements will help revitalize the building and create a vibrant community gathering spot at one of the entry points to Downtown Grand Junction,” DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said in the release.
Developer Jeremy Nelson said the effort has also received a $10,000 grant for work on the building, which will start with identified issues on the exterior.
“We’re trying to get caught up on some deferred maintenance and restore some of the historical features,” Nelson said.
Nelson said there is probably north of $1 million in work that needs to be done to completely get the building back to a state of good repair.