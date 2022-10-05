The three Rs are still in action at Lowell School.
Except they are different from the Rs of yesteryear when the building at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue was an elementary school and later R-5 High School.
The new three Rs are repair, restoration and reactivation to bring the public back to the building, said Jeremy Nelson, manager of Downtown Grand Junction REgeneration, which took ownership of Lowell School in December with the intent to redevelop the historic building into a business hub as part of the Lowell Village Metropolitan District.
Lowell School is now home to a number of local nonprofits and businesses, from The Raw Canvas tattoo studio to Blue Heron Gourmet Spices, Coffees, Teas. It’s also a site where historic preservation is on-going.
“We’re just pushing every day to move forward with as much investment in that school as we can,” Nelson said. It’s a “slow, phased project.”
That said, noticeable changes are happening both inside and outside the school, which was built nearly 100 years ago.
on the outside
Those who have been by Lowell School recently may have noticed open doors on weekdays or events on the lawn, such as the Grand Valley Food Truck Throwdown last weekend.
That lawn area has been branded the Lowell Village Commons, a name with nods to both the school and the nearby townhomes that make up the Lowell Village Metropolitan District.
Earlier this year, the Commons was legally designated a public open space through a collaboration by Grand Junction REgeneration, Downtown Grand Junction and the city of Grand Junction.
“We really want the Commons to function like a new community park at no expense to taxpayers,” Nelson said.
Anyone who would like to can walk onto the Commons, sit down and read a book, for example. “You’re welcome to hang out here,” he said.
However, since the Commons is still privately owned, it can still trespass those who seek to use the area in a way that isn’t acceptable, he said.
The Commons also is an area that can be used by Lowell School’s tenants, local community groups or members of the public for public events, he said. The Commons could be reserved to host everything from concerts to weddings, movie screenings to fine art events.
“We want to bring people there and not just have a lawn to look at,” Nelson said.
Already the Commons has been used for the Grand Valley Food Truck Throwdown and for art and music events.
This month, more art events are planned at Lowell School, including a free jazz concert on Oct. 21 to celebrate the completion of masonry work on the building.
“If you’re looking for a cool, unique venue for an event downtown, look us up,” Nelson said.
preservation work
“They literally are chiseling brick by brick,” said Nelson as he pointed to the masonry work that was in progress at the end of September on the outside of Lowell School.
The masonry work was expected to take at least four weeks and was done by Stonecraft, a Salida-based masonry preservation and restoration business specializing in working on historic buildings.
Along with chiseling out deteriorated mortar, a new mortar — analyzed and mixed to match the old mortar — was put in place, Nelson said.
Funding for the project came from a State Historical Fund grant of $35,750 that was matched by REgeneration Development, the Lowell District’s developer.
The Lowell School also was the recipient of a $175,000 loan from the Colorado Historical Foundation for work on the exterior of the school, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
With the completion of the masonry work, other projects to address deferred maintenance and needed restoration will begin, Nelson said.
Foundation work, the replacement of gutters and downspouts and tile replacement on the school’s roof are among projects to come.
“It’s not an inexpensive effort,” said Nelson, who views the school as having a roughly five-year build out, or perhaps longer.
If it was quick and easy project, “someone would have already done it by now,” he said. “We’re doing it in a strategic and sustainable way.”
This includes work on the inside of the building as local nonprofits and businesses bring life to rooms that sat empty for years after R-5 High School moved to its current location on 22nd Street.
on the inside
It was the windows that sold Joni Beckner on her upstairs spot inside Lowell School.
Light floods into the space, making it perfect for Beckner’s art therapy business, ArtLight Therapy & Studios, and her working art studio.
Beckner has hosted First Friday Art Walk receptions for area artists for the past several months and will part of the First Friday and Downtown Art Festival events set for this Friday. Her studio also will be on the Grand Valley Open Studios Tour on Oct 14–16.
Between her studio, the other local businesses already in or coming to Lowell School, the progress on renovations and the possibilities with the Commons, “there is such a neat range of things happening,” Beckner said. “There is a lot going on and a lot of it is in the launch stage … but very exciting.”
The doors are open at Lowell School during business hours Monday through Friday and all are welcome to check out the building, Nelson said.
The various business owners keep their own hours and some are open by appointment only, so keep that in mind when visiting, he said.
There also will be more businesses opening in the coming months as the building continues its transformation from school to business hub.
La Fleur by Livvy, which offers handcrafted soaps, candles and scents, will have its grand opening on Oct. 15.
The 7th & Grande Wine Bar is working toward opening either later this year or next year, Nelson said.
Gemini Beer Company also is planning to relocate its taproom from 640 White Ave. to Lowell School early next year.
The work to transform Lowell School may seem slow to the outside eye, but “what we’re doing is really special,” Nelson said. “In three to five years, people will have a hard time remembering — Oh, well, it was run down for a bit. … It’s going to be one of the coolest places downtown.”