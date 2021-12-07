Monday was the final day of a community fuels reduction project in Fruita that was completed through the Bureau of Land Management’s Community Assistance Program.
Over the course of five days, A,J&G Tree Service assisted the Lower Valley Fire Protection District and the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit in clearing dead trees and plants, as well as other types of potential fuel for wildfires, along the salt wash that runs between the Wildwood subdivision and the Little Salt Wash Park.
“We’ve been working on areas that we prioritized,” said Lower Valley Fire Chief Frank Cavaliere. “This is one of the areas we’ve found that had a lot of dead and down (trees), heavy growth areas very close to housing developments.
“With that, and also with the city of Fruita, the three agencies got together and we found this area that we worked on. We hired a tree company and other people that come in and they remove the fuels so we can have native vegetation grow back and get away from the areas that will possibly cause fires for us.”
This is the sixth year of the Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit’s partnership through the Community Assistance Program. Contracts between the program and local fire districts last five years, so this year is the first of the latest agreement that will be maintained for at least a decade.
The Community Assistance Program lifts many of its policies from the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy initiated by the federal government in 2010.
“The BLM Community Assistance Program was one of the programs that BLM developed to see how they could assist communities locally (with fire mitigation efforts),” said Patrick Kieran, a prevention and mitigational specialist with Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit. “It’s done on an annual basis for local governments, local fire departments, nonprofits, HOAs (homeowners associations), and the BLM funds these participants and then is a partner with them every step of the way, from identifying where these projects are to finding or helping to find the labor force, the contractors, site visits and a summary of the project, and then close-out.”
The salt wash project not only decreased the odds of a wildfire in the immediate area in the near future, making the area safer for those using the park or the recreational path along the wash, but it’s also healthy for the Little Salt Wash irrigation system in preventing snags and clogs.
Also they treated large cottonwood trees, as the city of Fruita tries to prevent them from falling over into people’s yards.
Cavaliere said that human concerns are a major factor in determining project sites.
Little Salt Wash Park is close to a neighborhood, is used by families and features a disc golf course. Cavaliere also mentioned the homeless population at and surrounding the park as another reason to make the area safer.
“Those kinds of areas do come into play,” Cavaliere said. “After there’s a man-made fire or lightning, we can never throw out anything like that, so we just want to make sure we reduce the fuels.”
“This is a great partnership and program to create a fire-adaptive ecosystem within our wildland-urban interface, so that’s something we’re really focusing on within this community,” said Eric Coulter, public affairs specialist with the Upper Colorado River District. “It’s a great program.”