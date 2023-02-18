A badge-pinning ceremony at the Lower Valley Fire District on Thursday officially inducted several firefighters into its ranks.

Travis Holder was sworn in as fire marshal and Carrie Barber as captain. Engineer promotions were given to Derek Campbell, Cheyenne Conn-Pfertsh and Jesse Stocking. Fulltime statuses were granted to John Dawson and Tim Struble, and the One Year achievement badge-pinning ceremony included five new firefighters: Ashley Frye, Dominique Johnson, Cooper Lovern, Reese Norton and Johanna Robbins.

