Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Lower Valley firefighter Jesse Stocking, above, holding his 2-year-old son, Abel, has his badge pinned on by his partner and Abel’s mother, Corin Jensen, during a badge-pinning ceremony for new recruits and those advancing in rank on Thursday night at the Lower Valley Fire Department. Below, some of the new firefighters are sworn in. Go to GJSentinel.com to see a photo gallery of the badge-pinning ceremony.
Lower Valley firefighter Jesse Stocking, above, holding his 2-year-old son, Abel, has his badge pinned on by his partner and Abel’s mother, Corin Jensen, during a badge-pinning ceremony for new recruits and those advancing in rank on Thursday night at the Lower Valley Fire Department. Below, some of the new firefighters are sworn in. Go to GJSentinel.com to see a photo gallery of the badge-pinning ceremony.
Lower Valley Firefighters during a swearing in and pinning ceremory for new recrits and those advancing in rank. The ceremony was held at the Lower Valley Fire Department.
A badge-pinning ceremony at the Lower Valley Fire District on Thursday officially inducted several firefighters into its ranks.
Travis Holder was sworn in as fire marshal and Carrie Barber as captain. Engineer promotions were given to Derek Campbell, Cheyenne Conn-Pfertsh and Jesse Stocking. Fulltime statuses were granted to John Dawson and Tim Struble, and the One Year achievement badge-pinning ceremony included five new firefighters: Ashley Frye, Dominique Johnson, Cooper Lovern, Reese Norton and Johanna Robbins.
With the addition of the five new firefighters, the Lower Valley Fire Department now has 21 full-time staff and 10 staff members on reserve.
“The Lower Valley has by far one of the best cultures as far as fire departments go in the Grand Valley,” Frye said. “Right after my first ride-along here, I immediately knew this was where I wanted to be. There’s no other place like it. There’s an amazing culture here, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Badge-pinning ceremonies mark the beginning of new firefighters’ careers.
Parents, grandparents, wives, husbands and children filled the firehouse Thursday night in a gesture of their support, celebrating with the new firefighters as they begin their career with the Lower Valley Fire Department.
Aside from the positive culture that has been cultivated at the Lower Valley Fire District, several new firefighters expressed their excitement to serve the Fruita community.
“People here in Fruita are so grateful for firefighters. They bring us food and treats and gifts all the time to show their thanks,” Norton said.
Frye echoed Norton’s sentiments.
“This is a really cool community to serve,” Frye said. “You get the farmers that, if they tell you something is wrong, it is definitely wrong. They’re very honest people that help make our job as firefighters easier. The demographic here is just awesome. The people are super friendly, and we’re always being stopped in the grocery store or around town and get to have awesome conversations.”
Mark Bonella, vice chairman on the Board of Directors for the Lower Valley Fire District, said he was excited about the future of the department.
“We’re really proud of our staff here. We think that these new firefighters are a great addition, and we are sure this is going to help us become an even better fire district,” Bonella said. “We’re going to give Grand Junction a run for their money.”