The Lower Valley Fire Protection District in Fruita will receive a new wildland fire engine from the Bureau of Land Management through a program aimed at improving fire readiness.
In a press release Friday, the BLM Upper Colorado River District announced that the transfer of the engine was a part of the Rural Fire Readiness program, “which is designed to provide equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost.”
“The BLM works closely with the Lower Valley Fire Protection District to suppress wildland fires that threaten communities, property and, in some cases, natural resources.,” UCR Fire Management Officer Thomas Hayes said in the release. “This engine will augment Lower Valley’s wildland fire response capabilities, allowing us to further enhance our effective wildland firefighting partnership.”
According to the BLM, an average of 302 wildfires burns approximately 34,000 acres of land in Colorado every year.
The Rural Fire Readiness program is open to local departments and rangeland fire protection associations if they meet a handful of requirements. Those include having cooperative response agreement with BLM; serving a rural area; being responsible for wildland fire protection and being in close proximity to BLM land.
For more information on the RFR program, please visit the blm.gov RFR webpage or contact Jessica Gardetto at 208-387-5458 or jdgardetto@blm.gov