Lower Valley Fire election results in
Lower Valley Fire Protection District election results came in this week with Laurence Overbye, Cullen Purser and Michael Durden each elected to three-year terms.
Purser and Durden ran unopposed and Overbye, an incumbent, won the LVFPD District 2 over Steven Seal.
Purser will serve District 3 and Durden will serve District 4.
The election was held on Tuesday.
Fire station construction moves forward
Construction of the Grand Junction Fire Department’s Station 6 continues to progress during the COVID-19 pandemic as work on the foundation has begun.
The 10,000-square-foot station is expected to open in November 2020. Station 6 will be GJFD’s first of three new stations that were approved by voters in April 2019. The station will be located at 729 27 Road.
Motorcycle deaths up in Colorado
Motorcyclist deaths are up 24% compared to last year, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“Safety on Colorado roadways needs to remain of utmost importance during these challenging times,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the press release. “Motorcyclists and motorists alike should be watching out for one another to keep our roadways safe.”
As of May 7, 2020, 26 motorcyclist fatalities have been reported in Colorado, five more than the same time last year when 21 had occurred.
Symphony plans Facebook broadcast
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will host a Facebook broadcast of its 2008 “Ode To Joy” concert in place of the performance and season finale, which was previously scheduled for presentation this weekend at the Avalon Theatre.
“Since we are not able to put on Saturday night’s originally scheduled performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, tune in to Facebook.com/GJSO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a broadcast of the GJSO’s last performance of the piece from 2008,” a news release said.
Maestro Charles Latshaw will introduce the piece and giving some historical background.
If you are able, the Symphony is asking you to consider a donation of $9, $18, or $41 to support symphonic music in the Grand Valley.
Why such strange amounts?
$9 for Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
$18 for Beethoven’s 9th Symphony on May 9
$41 for the GJSO’s 41st Season and Latshaw’s 41st birthday on May 9
Go to gjso.org for online donation information. Any amount is appreciated.