The Lower Valley Fire District has an additional vehicle in it’s fleet now, thanks to a donation.
Garfield County donated a decommissioned 2012 Chevy Tahoe to the fire district in Fruita for use as an emergency vehicle. The Tahoe, which has 139,000 miles and has been upfitted for use as a patrol vehicle by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, is slated to go into immediate use by the fire district, according to a letter from LVFD.
The Tahoe has sale value of around $13,000, but the value increases to roughly $28,000 when factoring in the upfitting, including wired lights, siren, radar, cage, backseat, brush guard, and a computer console, a news release said.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for Lower Valley Fire for a couple years for everything they do for us and they’re very short on decent vehicles,” said Chris Bornholdt, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Commander. “This is an agency that really helps us out a lot. They’ve gone above and beyond over the years to help us and cover the entire western end of Garfield County.
The west end of Garfield County is not in their fire district and is something they do under a contract for very little money. I feel that this vehicle is something that’s going to pay back the county.”
Bornholdt also said the LVFD let Garfield County use its station for meetings during the Pine Gulch Fire last summer at no charge. The fire started in Mesa County but went into Garfield County as it grew.
“It is a benefit to us for them to respond on that side of the county,” Bornholdt said.The vehicle donation was approved by the Garfield Board of County Commissioners.
“LVFD Chief Frank Cavaliere and his crew have responded every time we’ve asked and have been great partners for many years,” said Commissioner John Martin in the news release.
“This is a different approach to assisting an agency that really doesn’t charge us for response. Let’s keep the good relationship going as we do have another fire season coming and we’ll need as much assistance as possible. This is a good investment,” he said.