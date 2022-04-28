Ashley Frye, left, smiles alongside her fellow fire academy graduates, Dominic Johnson, Hanna Robbins and Cooper Lavern, during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday at Lower Valley Fire Protection District Station 31.
The Lower Valley Fire Protection District celebrated several promotions with a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday in Fruita.
An assembled crowd of about 40 people watched Lower Valley’s new firefighters and captains have their badges pinned on by a loved one after taking an oath of service in front of the district’s antique fire engine.
“It’s just kind of a tradition in the fire service, and something we’ve been doing for quite a few years,” Lower Valley Fire Chief Frank Cavaliere said. “We just want to make sure we recognize the people for all the accomplishments they’ve done.”
Derek Campbell, Thomas Creel, Stacy Dix, Kaden Fife and Anthony Padilla were promoted from reserve to full time.
The department’s six captains, Adam Compton, Ben Gardner, Travis Holder, Gary Mulkey, Beau Schmalz and Tony Svaldi, also had their badges pinned.
“I now present for you Lower Valley’s very strong and fortified group of captains,” Cavaliere said.
Gardner, who was elevated to captain in February, has been with the district since 2013. He said when he started the district only had one station, small full-time crews and three truck bays.
Now, he said, the district has about 40 members, seven-person crews, two stations and 14 to 15 bays.
“It’s been a long journey, long time coming, making the next step,” Gardner said. “We’re excited for the future.”
Rebecca VanBramer and Matt White from the 2021 academy class and Dominique Johnson, Cooper Lavern, Johanna Robbins and Ashley Frye from the 2022 academy class celebrated their graduations. VanBramer and White received badges, having completed their probationary periods.
Lower Valley’s academy involved about 168 hours of work over 14 weeks, according to Deputy Fire Chief Matt Katzenberger.
“We’ve probably seen them more than you have lately,” said Katzenberger, who oversees the training, to the graduates’ families.