Lowline Fire 7-27-23

View of the Lowline Fire, July 27, 2023

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/cogmf-lowline-fire

The Lowline Fire in Gunnison County has burned 1,830 acres and remains at 55% contained.

The management and command of the fire will switch from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 to the Type 3 Incident Management Team on Wednesday.

