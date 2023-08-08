View of the Lowline Fire, July 27, 2023
https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/cogmf-lowline-fire
The Lowline Fire in Gunnison County has burned 1,830 acres and remains at 55% contained.
The management and command of the fire will switch from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 to the Type 3 Incident Management Team on Wednesday.
