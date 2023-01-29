Lucas Bullen points out where a future Grand Junction recreation center could be built at Machett Park. During his senior year at Grand Junction High School, Bullen had a class project that centered on the possibility of a recreation center in town. Now, 23 years later, Bullen, who moved back to Grand Junction after retiring from the Air Force, is hoping the ballot measure passes in April and his senior project becomes a reality.
When he was a senior in high school, Lucas Bullen led an effort to get a recreation center built at Matchett Park. Now, more than 20 years later, Bullen is closer than ever to seeing his senior project come to fruition.
Grand Junction City Council recently voted to put on this April’s ballot a 0.14% sales tax increase to fund a recreation center at Matchett Park.
Bullen graduated from Grand Junction High School in 2000. He took a class on government in his senior year, and his grade was based on a project trying to affect positive change in the community. Bullen chose trying to get a recreation center in Grand Junction.
“I was pretty fond of rec centers from my time going to Denver and spending time with my uncle,” Bullen said. “He would take us to a rec center when we were there, so I always loved going to the rec center, and I always wished there was one in Grand Junction.”
He and a classmate went to the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department to see what could be done.
“We basically just told them what our idea was and asked them ‘how do we go about getting a rec center in Grand Junction?’ ” Bullen said.
Bullen worked with Mari Steinbauch, now the executive director of the Montrose Recreation District, to put his plan together.
“We had several meetings with her to try to figure out what to do, she helped us put some community meetings together, really we had a lot of community meetings, where we invited anybody and everybody who was interested to come,” Bullen said.
“We really got a lot of interest from that, we really thought it was going somewhere, at one point I got an invite from the City Council to go to breakfast with them down at the convention center, I was very surprised that they had heard my name somehow, so I got to go to breakfast with them, and it turned out to be a working breakfast with them and all the local gym owners in town. It was an honor to be invited, and I had the opportunity to present my ideas, why I thought Grand Junction needed a rec center.”
At the time, the local gym owners opposed the idea because they didn’t want competition, Bullen said.
“We saw a lot of progress, although disorganized, a lot of progress and a lot of interest from the community,” Bullen said.
He joined the Air Force the summer after graduation. He tried to keep tabs on the effort while doing his training. The effort ultimately got onto the ballot and failed.
Now, more than 20 years later, retired from the Air Force (he worked on computers) and with a wife and two boys, ages 7 and 9, Bullen is trying again, but he’s not alone. He said the effort has much more support this time.
“We moved back here last summer, and that’s when my mom had read an article in the paper right at the time when I was moving back, I tried to look up what was going on, went to the community meetings,” Bullen said.
That’s when he started to get more involved in the effort. After the first meeting he attended last summer, Bullen was introduced to the consultants, city staff and organizers of the effort to get the recreation center passed.
Like Bullen, the recreation center effort has grown and matured over the years.
“We literally thought all we had to do was go down to parks and rec and ask them to build a rec center,” he said.
Bullen said he actually went back and looked at the ballot language from 2001, and 2023’s ballot measure has a much more specific plan attached.
“It was way more than I was able to put together as a senior in high school,” Bullen said. “It was fun and exciting to get to leave that when I left high school and come back to it and see a much more mature effort going forward.”
One thing Bullen’s effort and the current effort have in common is they both put the potential recreation center at Matchett Park.
“It was pretty nice to hear that that was still owned by the city and available, and of great interest to parks and rec to put something there.” Bullen said.
The current effort’s organizers are happy to have folks like Bullen involved in the process.
“Lucas mentioned that this is a process that has been going on for decades at this point, and so where we are right now is built on the efforts of many groups that came before us,” one of the organizers, Andreya Krieves, said. “Through all these efforts the plan has evolved and has gotten closer and closer to the needs of the community.”
“When something’s important you don’t let go of it.”