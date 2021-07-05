For country music fans, Country Jam provides a huge thrill.
For a local boy, the thrill was even bigger during last week’s Country Jam when country music superstar Luke Combs pulled him up on stage during his Thursday night show.
Ten-year-old Jace Rogers is a huge fan of Combs, who is arguably one of the the hottest country music stars around right now.
Combs has had 11 straight No. 1 songs including his current hit “Forever After All.”
Jace’s mother, Mickie Fisher, said her son wanted to attend the show, but with only a few days before the event, they didn’t have tickets.
Fortunately, Fisher’s sister was able to secure VIP tickets through a radio station and Jace got to go to the show.
“He’s just a regular little boy,” Fisher said. “He finds his love through music, he really does. He’ll sing all day long. That boy wakes up in the morning, and that’s all he does is sing, sing, sing. And he’s happy just singing.”
Jace’s love of singing may have been a part of the reason Combs decided to invite him on stage. The youngster came to the show with a sign asking to sing with the chart-topping artist.
“He had a little sign that said. ‘I want to sing with you,’ ” Fisher said. “That’s all he had, and he was holding his little sign up.”
Besides the sign, Fisher said people in the crowd helped push Jace closer to the front to get the singer’s attention, and some say Jace looks strikingly similar to Combs, just without the beard.
“We went and everybody was pushing Jace right up to the front,” Fisher said. “They were like, ‘Come here. Stand here!’ In the end, they wanted him to come on stage and (Combs) just reached down there and picked him up like he was nothing.”
Fisher, who is raising Jace as a single mother, said Combs’ attention has been a huge confidence booster for her son. She said Combs’ kindness meant a lot.
“He’s got the biggest heart,” Fisher said of Combs. “Just to see one person to take a minute and show somebody that kindness, like he did to Jace, can make such a difference on a person.”
After the show, Fisher said people would come up to Jace and recognize him from his time on stage. He’d get high-fives and handshakes.
Since then, an Instagram post from Combs showing him and Jace on stage has gotten more than a quarter-million likes. Fisher said she has seen many comments on the post from people touched by the photo.
She said she felt like the moment on stage with Combs was meant to be for her son, who she said has a big heart as well.
“At his little school, he’s on student council,” Fisher said. “It’s not because he’s the best at stuff; it’s because he’s good to people; he’s kind to people.”