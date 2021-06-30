Mack Mesa reservoir is again ready for fishing.
The small reservoir, located in Highline Lake State Park, was drained in April after northern pike was discovered in its waters.
Mack Mesa is now refilled and has been restocked with bluegill to start developing a forage base for the largemouth bass and other species to be stocked later this summer, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release said.
The other warm-water species to be stocked later are largemouth bass, black crappie and channel catfish. CPW also plans to stock trout in time for the fall and ice fishing seasons, the release said.
Anglers first reported catching a northern pike last fall. Adult pike were removed through fish sampling in the fall. Biologists and park managers were hopeful that these sampling efforts would remove all pike, however additional fish were found during ice-off — the time of year when northern pike typically spawn — as well as during the drawdown. It’s unknown how pike got into Mack Mesa, but staff suspects that they were illegally transported and released in the reservoir.
“Northern pike are a voracious predator that cannot be managed for in Mack Mesa,” explained Ben Felt, CPW’s aquatic biologist for the Grand Junction area. “Pike will quickly decimate other fish in the lake, including trout, black crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish reared and stocked through CPW’s hatchery system.”
When the reservoir was being drained, CPW was able to transfer the other fish to approved waters, including Highline Lake and Rifle Gap Reservoir.
Even before the reservoir was drained, CPW staff conducted fish salvage efforts, catching fish with nets or electrocuting them.
The Sentinel reported in early May that those efforts resulted in capturing and relocating 449 yellow perch, 289 black crappies, 234 bluegills, 56 largemouth bass and 21 channel catfish.
Now that Mack Mesa has been refilled and stocked, the goal is to keep northern pcccccc0ike out of its waters.
“We hope those who love Mack Mesa will help us keep an eye out for anyone who might illegally move fish here, or anywhere else,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez.
CPW estimates the total cost of the Mack Mesa project so far to be $35,000. Anglers’ license dollars assisted in covering a majority of the project costs.