A group proposing a measure on the fall ballot to allow for the use of psychedelic drugs to be used to help treat mental health says it has turned in more than enough signatures to put its initiative before voters in November.
Natural Health Colorado officials, the campaign pushing a measure currently known as Initiative 58, would legalize the use of such drugs as psychedelic mushrooms and other natural hallucinogenics, including for private use.
“This initiative would give Coloradans access to a new, promising and research-based treatment option for PSTD, depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges in a safe, careful and beneficial way,” said Kevin Matthews, an Arvada resident who helped draft the proposal.
“These medicines can be transformative for people who have suffered for years and struggled to find help,” he added. “Research shows natural psychedelic therapies can be a powerful and effective option. We simply cannot turn our backs to the potential of this treatment and the people it could help.”
The group said its idea is so popular with Colorado voters, it was able to turn in petitions with 222,648 signatures of valid registered voters to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office more than a month before its Aug. 8 deadline.
It only needs 124,632 signatures to qualify.
A fiscal impact of the proposal compiled by the Legislative Council, the nonpartisan research and staffing arm of the Colorado General Assembly, says the measure would increase state revenues by about $4 million to $6 million a year, primarily from licensing fees to regulated outlets that would dispense them.
It also said the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies would need to spend $1.5 million to $3 million a year to establish rules on how they are dispensed, and in enforcing those regulations.
The proposal calls on the department to establish regulations to dispense psilocybin, an hallucinogenic compound derived from mushrooms, by 2026. Afterwards, the department is to include other so-called natural medicines, including dimethyltrypatmine, ibogaine and mescaline, but not peyote.
Dimethyltrypatmine and ibogaine are psychedelic drugs derived from plants, some of which have been used for centuries in religious ceremonies, according to medical research publications.
“People wrestling with depression, anxiety and trauma are often stuck in a loop of destructive thoughts that can feel impossible to break,” said Dr. Sarah Abedi, a former emergency room physician who now is a researcher at the California-based Pacific Neuroscience Institute. “The research shows that psychedelic-assisted therapy can help people break free of that loop in ways that therapy or prescription medications alone do not.”
The proposal is a statutory one, as opposed to a constitutional amendment, meaning it would only need a majority of voters to pass.