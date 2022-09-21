Mahre promoted to assistant DA
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Trish Mahre has been sworn in as Assistant District Attorney.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Mahre, who previously served as a Chief Deputy District Attorney, was sworn in at about 3 p.m. on Monday.
The former Assistant District Attorney, Rich Tuttle, will serve as Chief of County Court during his last years with the office, Rubinstein said.
Seaton appointed to Commission
The state of Colorado announced Monday Gov Jared Polis has appointed Daily Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton to the America 250 — Colorado 150 commission.
“The America 250 — Colorado 150 commission is created in History Colorado to develop programs and plan for the official observance across Colorado of the semiquincentennial anniversary of the founding of the United States, as marked by the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and the sesquicentennial anniversary of Colorado statehood,” a press release stated.
Rockies owner Dick Monfort was also appointed to the commission.
The state also announced Geral Justin Fedinec, of Craig, has been reappointed to the Coal Mine Board of Examiners; Chad Federwitz, of Carbondale, to the Commission on Aging; Matthew Lebsack, of Delta, to the Commission on Family Medicine; Maria Rodman, of New Castle, to the Early Childhood Leadership Commission; Aaron Watson, of Paonia, to the Pollution Prevention Advisory Board; Ryan Kyle, of Clifton, to the Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission; Phyllis Graham-Dickerson, of Grand Junction, to the Board of Nursing; and Staci Nichols, of Craig, to the Statewide Independent Living Council.
Alzheimer’s walk is Saturday
Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Park and Colorado Mesa University.
The walk will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The fundraising goal is $75,000. Collectively, the 13 walks around the state have a target of $2.42 million.
More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death.
To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk. For more information, call the free 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Bingo night switched to Sept. 30
The Knights of Columbus Bingo Nights, which are usually held on the second and fourth Fridays each month, will be changed from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30.
Bingo will resume on the second and fourth Fridays in October. Bingo is held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall at 330 White Avenue. Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. with packet sales starting at 6 p.m.
