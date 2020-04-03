Downtown Grand Junction women’s clothing and accessory shop Main Paige is, like so many other retail businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, closed. But that isn’t stopping the store’s owner from trying to get her products into her customers’ hands.
Each Wednesday, owner Beth Bauerle is committing to filling the store’s windows with different merchandise for people who want to get out and window shop from their cars on take a walk outside of their home. The store is located at 542 Main St.
Customers who are interested in items can call Bauerle or email the store and arrange for a touch-free pickup. Items can be taken home and tried on before finalizing purchase and unwanted merchandise returned to the store. Bauerle is listing her cellphone number, 201-0292 and email address, mainpaige@mainpaige.com, for people to discuss products and arrange for a pick-up. She’s also exploring other options for virtually shopping in the store or communicating with customers.
“We’re trying to make every effort we can to accommodate people and still get through this and open our doors when it’s all over,” Bauerle said. “It’s challenging for everyone.”
The high-end clothing store is also selling $300 gift cards for $250 in hopes of influxing some cash into the business during the shutdown. She’s promoted both the gift cards and window shopping opportunities in her newsletter, which goes out to roughly 1,000 women.
“I’m struggling to do anything I can do that will allow me to keep the store for the community and try to help customers who are going to get a little housebound,” Bauerle said.
Thanks in part to these efforts, Bauerle has been able to keep some of her staff members employed during the shutdown. At each phase of this process, she said she’s sat down with employees to discuss her plans. Each staff member has been able to choose how they wanted to move forward. She’s set hours for people to come in and handle their responsibilities. There is typically only one person in the store at a time.
“It’s been completely up to the individual how much they remain involved,” she said.
Bauerle said she’s concerned about the future of her business and other local businesses in the community and urges people to support local entities any way they can during this crisis.
For more than 35 years, Bauerle has focused on providing a place to visit and build relationships.
“I know a lot of people count on this store, not just the clothing, but the friendships, the relationships,” she said. “I’m not willing to lose that. If people need me, I want to be here for them.”