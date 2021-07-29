The historic Margery Building on Main Street in Grand Junction had to be evacuated after heavy rains caused structural damage to the roof.
According to Mesa County Building Official Darrell Bay, the weight of the water on the roof of the building on 519 Main St., owned by P & L Properties, LLC, caused two main trusses in the upper section of the roof to fail.
“I met on-site with a contractor, structural engineer and property manager,” Bay said in an email. “It was determined that due to the amount of damage, the entire building needed to be evacuated until repairs were made.”
The damage was found following Sunday night’s rain storm, prompting the decision to evacuate tenants.
According to National Weather Service numbers, the Grand Junction area saw 0.18 inches of rain during a six-hour stretch on Sunday.
The decision to evacuate the building was was for the safety for the building’s occupants, which include Hill People Gear, Monique’s Bridal and others.
According to the Mesa County Assessor’s map, the Victorian-style building has 10 units and was originally constructed in 1905.
Signs on the windows of the businesses indicated that the building could possibly reopen as soon as Sunday, but it will depend on the building’s safety.
On their Facebook page, Hill People Gear posted a message that orders would be delayed until Monday, as a result of the building closure.
As of Wednesday, work had already begun to address the situation.
“All parties involved are working to repair the structure as soon as possible to get the tenants back in their units,” Bay said.