Hanging Lake trail is closed for the foreseeable future, White River National Forest announced Wednesday.
Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said the trail leading to the popular tourist attraction has been significantly damaged by debris flows caused by flash floods in Glenwood Canyon, including damage to bridges and one bridge completely wiped out.
Forest Service crews weren't able to assess the damage to the trail until this week, Fitzwilliams said.
The trail will require a complete reconstruction, Fitzwilliams said. He estimated the rebuilding might take a year after funding becomes available, which there currently is none.
Fitzwilliams said he doesn't have a contingency fund for the trail repair, so the first step will be to assess how much the trail rebuild will cost and the scope of work needed.
He said he has no idea how much the reconstruction will cost or how long it will take, but it will be significant.
"We have to redesign the trail to meet what is a new landscape up there," Fitzwilliams said.
Fitzwilliams said he would be surprised if the trail is passable and safe for the public at this time next year.
"If I had the money today, it would take a year, and that's being optimistic," he said.
The work will be complicated by the fact that trucks and large equipment can't get up the trail, Fitzwilliams said, so he will have to figure out what kind of equipment the Forest Service can use to repair the trail.
Hanging Lake will be closed for at least the rest of the 2021 tourist season and likely into summer 2022, Fitzwilliams said. The trail could open before the full reconstruction is complete if crews can find a way to route a trail around the debris fields safely.
The good news, according to Fitzwilliams, is the lake itself seems to be in good shape. The water is clearing up after overhead images showed it to be a murky brown instead of its usual clear, and the fish are still alive.
The boardwalk is also in good shape, Fitzwilliams said, and the spouting rock that feeds the lake is still spouting.
Fitzwilliams said other trails in the area haven't been assessed yet for damage.
With heavy rains in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Glenwood Canyon, the damage might not be done accruing, according to CDOT Deputy Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik.
CDOT crews are working hard to get two lanes of travel each way on Interstate 70 through the canyon open by Thanksgiving, Stefanik said.
Most of the canyon is two lanes each way right now, Stefanik said, with some parts one lane each way.
CDOT is being conservative about closing the road when there's rain or flash flood warnings because they're not sure how the canyon will react, Stefanik said.
Stefanik said CDOT is working on mitigating further debris flows in the canyon, especially above the canyon walls, where most of the debris is coming from.
CDOT has put very large sand bags in place to protect workers and travelers from debris, Stefanik said.
Stefanik noted CDOT's first priority is the highway, but there are areas of the bike path that have been destroyed or are still underwater that will be addressed once the road is fully open.
Some of the river will have to be diverted to assess the bike path, he said.
Ken Murphy, owner of H20, which operates the trail's shuttle system, said there were more than 15,000 reservations in the system prior to the announcement.
Those people are eligible for refunds, Murphy said, which can be accessed through customers' email confirmations.
Murphy said his company, which also operates a shuttle to the Maroon Bells, is letting people know about other natural attractions in the area and encouraging them to visit Glenwood Springs anyway.
Colleen Coleman, of the National Forest Foundation, said the White River National Forest Restoration Fund, created in 2020 to help restore the forest after the Grizzly Creek Fire, will be promoted by the organization and used to help with the trail rebuild.
"We'll get it back to life someday," Fitzwilliams said. "We are committed to doing everything we can to get the trail open and get people back to visiting the lake as soon as we can.”