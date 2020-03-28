The developer of a 630-acre parcel of land in the Redlands has applied for annexation of a large chunk of the property by the city of Grand Junction, marking one of the final steps before a development plan for the property is submitted.
The application to transfer 237 acres from Mesa County into Grand Junction was submitted in March and is intended to bring the entire property into city jurisdiction. The majority of the property was already within city limits.
La Plata Communities owner Doug Quimby, who is developing the project with property owner Robert MacGregor, said they were also getting ready to file the development plan, possibly within a few weeks.
The annexation is an important step in the development process, Lead Planner Kristen Ashbeck said, due to the time it takes for it to be approved.
“He’s getting the annexation process going because, due to state statute, there’s a lot of time involved in getting something annexed,” Ashbeck said. “He’s trying to get that piece of it going while he’s developing the concept plans for the zoning piece of it.”
An added wrinkle to the planning process is the restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Quimby said a community meeting on the development plan was scheduled for the end of March. It has been postponed due to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis. The city has informed Quimby that he may still submit documents and applications, but will eventually have to hold a neighborhood meeting.
Ashbeck said the annexation portion of the project would not require a public hearing until May and so coronavirus restrictions may be lifted by then. Even with the restrictions in place, she said the city is trying to make accommodations that keep development applications moving through the normal process.
“We’re trying to work around that and keep development going because of the economics and the impact on the economy of house building,” Ashbeck said. “I think we’re trying to still proceed with things the best way we can.”
The property is well known within the community for the network of casual biking and hiking trails that crisscross it. Quimby said the development plan will include a network of trails, both around the perimeter of the property and through the interior. He said some of the trails will be enhanced with better drainage to be more sustainable. However, he did acknowledge some trails would be removed.
“We’re not cutting off access,” Quimby said. “We’re trying to enhance the recreational experience of the property. There are going to be homes there and some other uses. So it’s not going to be wide-open openspace, but overall I think it will be a great community with a wide variety of housing products and price ranges and public and private amenities that the community at large can celebrate and be proud of.”