The economic impact of COVID-19 has not yet slowed road construction projects in Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade.
All three municipalities are moving forward with upgrades to roads that had been planned and funded prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the related business closures. However, they said in the coming months and years the economic fallout could affect future road work.
“Right now we are faced with some pretty big unknowns on economic impacts of where we’re at right now,” Fruita Public Works Director Ken Haley said. “We don’t really know what those are yet. We’re still a couple months out from knowing how much of an impact this is going to have on our sales tax and other revenues.”
Grand Junction
For Grand Junction, $50 million in work on the 24 Road area that was approved by voters last November is moving forward as planned, Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
“We are just finishing up here with preliminary design of the whole 24 Road corridor, as well as G Road from 23½ over to 24½,” Prall said. “As we come to the end of preliminary design that means we can start some right of way acquisition for all of the projects.”
Prall said the city will need to acquire rights of way and easements from around 185 properties in total. It is working with a consulting firm to help with the acquisition process. Prall said that work will likely last for the rest of the year.
The F½ Parkway project, which will extend the road from 24 Road to 25 Road and over to Patterson Road, is being designed now. Prall said that design work was around 30% complete.
Other projects, including on Monument Road and Horizon Place near Juniper Ridge Community School, are currently moving forward as well, Prall said. Both its chip seal and overlay programs will also continue this spring as planned.
“These were already finishing up with design and we were able to get them on the street,” Prall said. “That keeps a big part of our community working as opposed to holing up and seeing exactly where the revenues came in. That was a big part of our push on moving these projects forward, making sure we’ve got at least the construction industry out there able to do their work safely.”
Fruita
Fruita’s major project for this year are upgrades to roads near the new Monument Ridge Elementary School, which are moving forward, Haley said.
That project has already been bid and construction will begin next week, Haley said. The project will help increase pedestrian safety by adding sidewalks near the school. The construction will last for around three months, Haley said.
Landscaping around two roundabouts off the I-70 exit in Fruita is also moving forward, Haley said. That project is in the design phase.
Fruita will also continue its chip seal program this spring, but road overlay work, which has not been put out to bid yet, may be re-evaluated.
Palisade
Plans to upgrade Highway 6 near downtown Palisade are progressing, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said.
The town is working on an intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation. Palisade was awarded nearly $2 million in grants for the Highway 6 projects from CDOT, including the addition of a multi-use paved path.
Hawkinson said she expects construction on the project to begin in fall of this year.
Going forward, Hawkinson said the town will have to evaluate the economic impacts from the coronavirus outbreak as it makes plans for future road projects.
“We are being cautious like everyone is because we don’t know what that (tax revenue) is going to look like just yet,” Hawkinson said. “We don’t know what the economic damage is from COVID-19.”