A larger group of Daily Sentinel readers are ultimately happy that some high school and college football is moving back to the fall.
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school and college sports schedules were rearranged, with high school football in Colorado and most major college football programs slated to play in the spring.
Recent changes at both levels brought some football back to the fall and 60% of respondents said they are happy with the change. Breaking it down, 38% said the players are young and the risk is low, 17% said playing the sport is acceptable in areas where community spread is low and 5% said football is integral to the American way of life.
Among the detractors, 21% said football will increase the community spread of COVID-19, 18% said any organized group activity is unsafe and 1% said players will become ill.
