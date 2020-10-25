More than half of those whose responded to the latest gjsentinel.com web poll believe the NFL will finish the season, even with some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those who answered in the affirmative, 54% believe the season will finish with delays and 3% believe the season will finish without further incident. On the other side, 23% said too many teams will suffer from COVID-19 outbreaks and 20% said there will be too many delays. Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
Are further restrictions needed to slow the spread of COVID-19? Sound off in the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com. The poll is available along the right rail of the home page.
Are further restrictions needed to slow the spread of COVID-19?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Colorado Mesa University notched a $150,000 donation this week from a man notable for his work where?
A: C. Napa Valley.
Q: That wasn’t the only big gift to CMU, however. The business school got $1 million from Ronald Davis, the former CEO of what company?
A: B. Perrier.
Q: Included in Davis’ gift was funding for a scholarship named after who?
A: D. Cody Lyster.
Q: Five years ago a school board candidate said he was looking to move. Why?
A: C. He wasn’t technically living within the boundary to run.