With a marked increase in COVID-19 cases and an elevated two-week positive percentage rate, 69% of respondents to the latest gjsentinel.com poll said they’re concerned by the uptick in COVID-19 numbers.
Of those, 45% said caution is needed to prevent further spread, 12% said the day-to-day totals are too large for comfort and 12% said any spread of COVID-19 is bad.
On the other side, 20% said the threat of COVID-19 is overblown, 7% said the numbers are still under acceptable thresholds and 4% said the risk of community spread is still low.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Area law enforcement discovered a massive trove of stolen goods including a $10,000 what?
A: D. Violin.
Q: Grand Junction’s proposed city budget is 24% higher than last year’s, largely as a result of what?
A: C. Capital projects.
Q: Colorado’s “anti-speculation law work group” met for the first time Wednesday. What do they do?
A: B. Assess laws on water speculation.
Q: Fifteen years ago the Grand Junction City Council voted to fund a dog park with what new measure?
A: D. A surcharge on fines for at-large dogs.