The majority of those who participated in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll “strongly agree” with the statewide mandatory mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis.
With just shy of 800 votes cast, 55% said they strongly agree with the mandate, 5% agree and 3% somewhat agree.
Conversely, 26% strongly disagree, 6% disagree and 2% somewhat disagree.
The remaining 3% were indifferent.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
