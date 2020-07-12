Almost three-quarters of those who voted in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll expressed some degree of concern regarding the surge of COVID-19 cases around the country.
With more than 1,300 votes cast, 71% of respondents said they were either very concerned (48%), concerned (12%) or somewhat concerned (11%) with the growing number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
The remaining voters were either somewhat unconcerned (6%), unconcerned (10%) or very unconcerned (13%).
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
Which canceled spring or summer event are you most excited to potentially attend next year?
Let us know your opinion by heading to gjsentinel.com and finding the poll along the right rail of the home page.
You can also vote below.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Mesa County this week approved a contract for construction of a parking facility for what?
A: B. The Palisade Plunge Trail.
Q: John Otto first climbed Independence Monument in what year?
A: B. 1911.
Q: Craig power plant owners have agreed to shut down one of three generating units when?
A: D. 2028.
Q: Five years ago what Western Slope job producer was facing a possible shutdown without federal reprieve?
A: B. Trapper Mine.