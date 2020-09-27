If a COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in the United States, 58% of those who voted in the latest gjsentinel.com poll would take it.
Of those, 19% said they would wait until later iterations of a potential vaccine and 17% said their doctor would need to recommend it.
Those in opposition comprised 33% of votes, with 7% saying they don’t believe COVID-19 is that serious and 3% who don’t take any vaccines.
The remaining 9% are undecided.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What emerged from Island Lake this week?
A: C. A Sno-Cat.
Q: According to one city council member, the Grand Junction Housing Authority could be facing a $2 million bill for what?
A: D. Cleaning up meth contamination.
Q: Prop 118 relates to what?
A: B. Paid family and medical leave.
Q: In September of 2015 a study was released showing two-thirds of what population struggled with substance abuse and mental health?
A: B. Inmates at the Mesa County Jail.