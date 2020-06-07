Following the death of George Floyd and the arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murder, the majority of those who voted in the latest Daily Sentinel web poll support the protests taking place around the country.
With more than 1,100 votes cast, 54% of respondents said the protests are very justified and 9% said they are somewhat justified.
Conversely, 30% said the protests are very unjustified and 5% said they are somewhat unjustified. The remaining 2% were indifferent.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
For the latest web poll, we want to know your opinion on Senate Bill 217, which aims to reduce deadly encounters with police.
The bill would make mandatory body cameras for police officers, ban choke-holds during arrests and stop police departments from hiring police officers who have previously used inappropriate force or been found guilty of a violent crime.
It also requires officers to intervene if a coworker is using inappropriate force and includes a provision that mandates police release body camera footage of incidents within 14 days.
What is your opinion of SB20-217, which would require police officers in Colorado to wear body cameras, outlaw choke-holds during arrests, change police hiring procedures and take other steps to potentially reduce deadly police encounters?
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What downtown staple closed on Wednesday after more than 30 years in business?
A: C. Snap Photography.
Q: An effort to recall which elected position in Mesa County is officially under way?
A: B. County Clerk.
Q: What project tied the artist Christo to Colorado?
A: B. Draping more than 200,000 square feet of orange nylon fabric across the split in a ridge called the Grand Hogback near Rifle.
Q: Five years ago Xcel crews had to respond to De Beque Canyon to re-string seven power lines that were severed by what?
A: B. Low-flying jet.
